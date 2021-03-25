The Global Surgical Drapes Market is expected to grow by $ 475.15 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Drapes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048562/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on surgical drapes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of HAIs and growing number of surgical procedures in developed countries. In addition, growing prevalence of HAIs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surgical drapes market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The surgical drapes market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Disposable surgical drapes

• Reusable surgical drapes



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the companies venturing into APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical drapes market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on surgical drapes market covers the following areas:

• Surgical drapes market sizing

• Surgical drapes market forecast

• Surgical drapes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical drapes market vendors that include 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Guardian, Medica Europe BV, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Priontex, STERIS Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the surgical drapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

