Global Precision Medicine Market (2021 to 2028) - Demand for Preventive Care Presents Opportunities

The publisher predicts that the global market for precision medicine would observe a CAGR of 9.79% over the considered period 2021-2028.



The high prevalence of chronic diseases among the aging population is majorly driving the growth of the studied market. Furthermore, investments by government and private players in the field of cancer and demand for preventive care are generating lucrative opportunities for the precision medicine market. Here, the advancements in technologies have increased awareness regarding personal health, which has led to the rise in demand for preventive care among people.



However, certain factors, such as the stringent drug approval process, along with security threats associated with data sharing, are hindering the overall progress of the precision medicine market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global precision medicine market encompasses the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate in the global market over the estimated period. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the surge in healthcare awareness coupled with advanced diagnosis methods. Additionally, numerous advanced human genome libraries produce ethnicity-specific sequences helping scientists to use genetic information to enhance precision medicine research.



Furthermore, the growing need for sequencing technologies due to the rise in the prevalence of diseases has increased the demand for genome mapping programs. Such developments are expected to support the precision medicine market's future growth in the APAC region.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The enterprises engaged in the precision medicine market are F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eagle Genomics Ltd, Eli Lilly & Company, Pfizer Inc, Intomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Nanostring Technologies, Novartis AG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc, Qiagen NV, and Danaher Corporation.



Abbott Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of healthcare products. It provides diagnostic systems, neuromodulation devices, pediatric, and nutritional products. Additionally, it gives products under numerous brand names, including HeartMate, Heptral, and Oxepa. Founded in 1944, Abbott has a global presence across various countries. It is headquartered in the United States.



