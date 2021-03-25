The Global Grass Trimmer Market is expected to grow by $ 297.74 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015528/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on grass trimmer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing gardening and landscaping activities, rising construction activities, and growing popularity of DIY gardening activities among residential end-users. In addition, increasing gardening and landscaping activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The grass trimmer market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The grass trimmer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cordless

• Electric

• Gas



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the technological advances and increased product efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the grass trimmer market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing and introduction of efficient battery-operated grass trimmers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on grass trimmer market covers the following areas:

• Grass trimmer market sizing

• Grass trimmer market forecast

• Grass trimmer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grass trimmer market vendors that include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Blount International Inc., Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corp., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co. Also, the grass trimmer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

