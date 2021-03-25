Worldwide Material Testing Industry to 2026 - Players Include Admet, Ametek and Applied Test Systems Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Material Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global material testing market reached a value of US$ 5.61 Billion in 2020. Material testing refers to the technique of measuring the physical, structural and mechanical properties of various materials and components. It is used for analyzing the behavior of metals, ceramics and plastics, under different conditions and for assessing if they are in optimal condition. Material testing can be classified as mechanical testing; thermal testing; resistance testing against corrosion, radiation and biological deterioration; and nondestructive testing. These tests are majorly conducted through universal, servo-hydraulic, hardness and impact test machines and are used for production, quality control, research, and laboratory applications. As a result, material testing finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction, education, energy & power and oil & gas.



Rapid industrialization, along with significant growth in the construction sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Raw materials are tested for their mechanical properties to maintain or improve the quality of the products. For instance, in the construction industry, materials, such as adhesives, sealants, concretes, mortar, ceramics, slates, stones and pipes, are tested to check if they have the desired properties. In line with this, the manufacturing of innovative composites across various industries is also contributing to the market growth.

Several technological advancements, such as the development of testing equipment with multi-stage testing capabilities and picture-video capture functionalities, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product adoption by the medical sector to test material integrity, surface morphology and adhesion capacities, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global material testing market to reach a value of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.51% during 2021-2026.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global material testing market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Universal Testing Machines

Servohydraulic Testing Machines

Hardness Testing Machines

Impact Testing Machines

Non-Destructive Testing Machines

Breakup by Material:

Metals and Alloys

Plastics

Rubber and Elastomers

Ceramics and Composites

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Education

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Admet Inc., Ametek Inc., Applied Test Systems LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Labquip, Mistras Group Inc., Mitutoyo Corporation, MTS Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Tinius Olsen Ltd., Wirsam Scientific and ZwickRoell AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global material testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global material testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global material testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Material Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Universal Testing Machines

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Servohydraulic Testing Machines

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hardness Testing Machines

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Impact Testing Machines

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Non-Destructive Testing Machines

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Metals and Alloys

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plastics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Rubber and Elastomers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Ceramics and Composites

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Education

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Aerospace and Defense

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Energy and Power

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Admet Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Ametek Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Applied Test Systems LLC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Labquip

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Mistras Group Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Mitutoyo Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 MTS Systems Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Shimadzu Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Tinius Olsen Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Wirsam Scientific

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 ZwickRoell AG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lupjvi