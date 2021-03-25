The Global Retinal Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 6.28 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Drugs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006318/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on retinal drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the prevalence of retinal diseases, emergence of advanced diagnostic tools, and patient assistance programs. In addition, a rise in the prevalence of retinal diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The retinal drugs market analysis includes indication segment and geographical landscapes.



The retinal drugs market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



By Indication

• Macular degeneration

• Diabetic eye disease

• others



This study identifies the development of innovative therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the retinal drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in demand for sustained-release ocular formulations and advancement in diagnostic techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading retinal drugs market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the retinal drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

