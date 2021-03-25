The Global Industry Check Valves Market is expected to grow by $ 2.50 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industry Check Valves Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961888/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on industry check valves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the developments in water and wastewater industry and growth in nuclear power generation in APAC. In addition, developments in water and wastewater industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industry check valves market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The industry check valves market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Power

• Chemicals

• Water and wastewater

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth opportunities in oil and gas pipeline market as one of the prime reasons driving the industry check valves market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industry check valves market covers the following areas:

• Industry check valves market sizing

• Industry check valves market forecast

• Industry check valves market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industry check valves market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Danfoss AS, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc. Also, the industry check valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

