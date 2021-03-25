Logica Ventures Corp. Announces Resignation of Directors

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logica Ventures Corp. (“Logica” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: LOG.P) announces resignation of directors Paul Mesburis and Robert Kidd. Mr. Kidd also resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



Munaf Ali, chairman of the board of directors of the Corporation stated, “We thank both Mr. Mesburis and Mr. Kidd for their service to the Corporation and wish them the best with their future endeavours.”

The Corporation is in the process of expediently appointing 2 new directors to the board and finding a suitable candidate for the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

