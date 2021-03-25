180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) in Hot Pursuit of New Anti-Inflammatory Blockbusters

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Controlling Inflammation to Stop Disease,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/VFpw9

Inflammation has been directly linked to a wide variety of physical and mental health maladies. Inflammation is also a symptom of infectious diseases, implicated in noninfectious diseases, and new findings show a causal relationship with postsurgical trauma. Inflammatory diseases are recognized as the most significant cause of death in the world, with more than 50% of all deaths attributed to inflammation-related diseases. The recognition of the connection between inflammation and disease sparked a flurry of biotech research and a new generation of drug development to treat previously untreatable disorders.

World-renowned scientists that now lead 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) pioneered the research and development of one of the first anti-inflammatory therapeutics to ever reach market, and today these drugs generate multiple billions of dollars in annual sales. Critical to creation of some the most important and profitable drugs ever on the market, the 180 team is in hot pursuit of new anti-inflammatory blockbusters with active programs in both preclinical and clinical studies.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The company is driving groundbreaking study into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor), with its lead program in phase 2b/3 clinical trials.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.180LifeSciences.com .

