Stifel Hires Thierry Perrein as Managing Director in Fixed Income Capital Markets Group

ST. LOUIS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Thierry Perrein as a Managing Director in the Fixed Income Capital Markets group. He is responsible for covering Financials and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), based out of Stifel’s New York office.



Mr. Perrein joins Stifel from Wells Fargo Securities, where he was a Managing Director and the firm’s leading authority on research of REITs and commercial real estate companies. His prior experience includes serving as Managing Director at Credit Suisse in the Real Estate Investment Banking division, where he was also Senior Analyst/Head of Financials in high-grade fixed income research. Earlier in his career, Mr. Perrein spent eight years at Moody’s Investor Service as the Lead Analyst for REITs and other commercial real estate firms. There, he pioneered the global standard for the REIT capital structure that led to the successful development of the REIT unsecured institutional bond market.

For two decades, Mr. Perrein has also been a top-ranked analyst in the Institutional Investor All-Star Fixed Income Analyst rankings, where he was voted “First Team” for REITs for 15 years.

“We are ecstatic to have someone of Thierry’s caliber joining Stifel,” said Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income at Stifel. “We continue making investments in the business, resulting in our ability to offer bulge-bracket capabilities and services that truly differentiate us from many of our competitors.”

Stifel, in 2020, became the highest ranked non-bulge bracket firm in Institutional Investor’s annual Global Fixed Income Research Survey and achieved top five rankings in both Investment Grade and High Yield Research.



Mr. Perrein’s arrival is the latest in a string of new hires across Stifel’s fixed income credit platform. Chris Castelli, a corporate trader from Barclays, and Ed Jobst, a sovereign trader from HSBC, recently joined the Emerging Markets team. Nicole Mauro, formerly of Susquehanna Investment Group, joined the Investment Grade Sales group, and within the past year Stifel also hired five senior traders and sales professionals to bolster the firm’s Leveraged Loans and GBP businesses in Europe.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749

preisj@stifel.com