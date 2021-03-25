WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

| Source: WisdomTree Investments, Inc. WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable DateOrdinary
Income		Short Term
Capital Gains		Long Term
Capital Gains		Total Rate
Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.05500$0.00000$0.00000$0.05500
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.01417$0.00000$0.00000$0.01417
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.06179$0.00000$0.00000$0.06179
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.17511$0.00000$0.00000$0.17511
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00101$0.00000$0.00000$0.00101
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.24500$0.00000$0.00000$0.24500
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.14675$0.00000$0.00000$0.14675
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.05782$0.00000$0.00000$0.05782
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.09477$0.00000$0.00000$0.09477
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.12526$0.00000$0.00000$0.12526
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.10860$0.00000$0.00000$0.10860
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.39192$0.00000$0.00000$0.39192
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.06931$0.00000$0.00000$0.06931
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.24950$0.00000$0.00000$0.24950
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.23080$0.00000$0.00000$0.23080
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.31370$0.00000$0.00000$0.31370
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.33209$0.00000$0.00000$0.33209
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.06523$0.00000$0.00000$0.06523
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.40706$0.00000$0.00000$0.40706
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.04160$0.00000$0.00000$0.04160
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.23000$0.00000$0.00000$0.23000
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.30775$0.00000$0.00000$0.30775
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.28498$0.00000$0.00000$0.28498
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.10934$0.00000$0.00000$0.10934
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.07342$0.00000$0.00000$0.07342
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.12750$0.00000$0.00000$0.12750
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.20000$0.00000$0.00000$0.20000
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.04342$0.00000$0.00000$0.04342
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.16937$0.00000$0.00000$0.16937
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.19334$0.00000$0.00000$0.19334
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.02728$0.00000$0.00000$0.02728
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.02965$0.00000$0.00000$0.02965
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.07967$0.00000$0.00000$0.07967
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.21794$0.00000$0.00000$0.21794
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.32118$0.00000$0.00000$0.32118
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.07300$0.00000$0.00000$0.07300
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.08882$0.00000$0.00000$0.08882
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.44510$0.00000$0.00000$0.44510
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.06000$0.00000$0.00000$0.06000
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.09112$0.00000$0.00000$0.09112
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.10173$0.00000$0.00000$0.10173
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.15700$0.00000$0.00000$0.15700
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.05500$0.00000$0.00000$0.05500
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.03500$0.00000$0.00000$0.03500
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.13453$0.00000$0.00000$0.13453
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.18000$0.00000$0.00000$0.18000
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund3/25/20213/26/20213/30/2021$0.02685$0.00000$0.00000$0.02685

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currencies, and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.7 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210319-0113

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com