Loop Media Partners with Huawei to Launch its Mobile Music Video App in Latin America

Loop Media’s Mobile App Is Now Available On All Huawei Devices In Both Spanish and English



Glendale, CA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”), a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers (OTC: LPTV), today announced the launch of its mobile music video app in Latin America, available in Mexico first, in partnership with Huawei, one of LatAm’s leading mobile providers. Loop Media’s mobile app is now available to download on Huawei devices in Spanish and English.

Loop Media’s partnership with Huawei marks yet another major expansion for its new consumer-focused music video app. Today’s announcement follows the Loop Media app’s recent expansion into the home across Roku and other major Smart TV devices, including Amazon Fire TV and VIZIO, as well as across several major Android TV-based platforms that include AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, Philips, Sharp, Sony, and TCL. Now, via its partnership with Huawei, consumers in Latin America will have access to one of the deepest and most current library of music videos and other premium video content. The Loop app delivers 20 of Loop Media’s music video channels that stream 24/7 and features over 75 playlists for multiple genres, moods, and decades. It also gives consumers the ability to curate playlists.

“Latin America is the fastest-growing region for music globally with streaming revenues growing by more than 30% in 2020. With artists like J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, and Bad Bunny taking home the Grammy this year for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album, the landscape for music in Latin America is primed for Loop’s mobile app,” said Jon Niermann, Loop Media co-founder and CEO.

Loop Media has long been recognized as being a leading player in the business and venue-focused music and premium video market. With the Huawei partnership, Loop Media adds to its already well-established and rapidly growing consumer and OOH platforms. Download the Loop app for your Huawei device today at loop.tv.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. is a leading provider of video streaming services for businesses and consumers that features its own branded music and entertainment channels and curated playlists. Through its proprietary Loop Player for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is unique in that they are licensed by all three major music label groups to provide music video to both OOH and D2C.

Loop Media’s content reaches thousands of out-of-home (OOH) locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. To date, these include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

One of the largest and most important libraries of music videos, live performances, and other content ever assembled fuels Loop Media channels in a multitude of genres and moods: non-music channels focused on movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists or “Loops” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (FAST) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

