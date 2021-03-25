New Antibody Screening Through Blood Donation Detects COVID-19 Vaccine Response

Greenville, SC | Charleston, SC | Raleigh, NC | Asheville, NC | Savannah, GA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As vaccines become more widely available, The Blood Connection (TBC), a community blood center, is offering a service to blood donors that will check for the body’s response to COVID-19 in two ways. TBC has implemented a new COVID-19 antibody screening that will test each donor’s blood to see if it contains the antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine and/or antibodies from exposure to the COVID-19 virus. TBC's prior antibody screening (which started before vaccines were released) only detected a donor's natural response to the virus through exposure, whereas the new antibody screening will detect both.

Antibody test results will be posted online in the donor’s portal. Results can take up to seven business days to be posted. Donors who receive any of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines can donate blood immediately. These rules apply for the first and/or second shot of the vaccine. Conversely, donors do not have to be vaccinated in order to donate blood. Donors can give after recovering from COVID-19, as long as they are 14 days symptom free. Please visit the TBC COVID-19 webpage for more information.

As this community’s blood center, TBC is urging current and new blood donors to give as soon as possible. Local hospitals’ needs are changing on a daily basis, which is why it is important that TBC has a healthy stockpile of all blood types. TBC asks that donors make an appointment at any TBC blood drive or at any TBC center in North Carolina, South Carolina and Savannah, GA.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

