QURE Healthcare and CDPHP Partner to Support Cardiology Practices in Upstate New York

Albany, N.Y., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QURE Healthcare and Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP®) have announced a partnership that will offer CDPHP network cardiologists in New York’s Capital Region access to an innovative, evidence-based cardiology enhancement project. The CDPHP-QURE Enhanced Cardiology Care (CQECC) program is designed to advance cardiac care in the community by highlighting quality care standards and effective management and prevention strategies, resulting in improved health outcomes for CDPHP members, cost savings, and increased patient/provider satisfaction.

QURE uses CPV® (Clinical Performance and Value) patient simulations, which have been extensively validated, to support and engage providers in quality benchmarking, offering them individualized and confidential feedback to inform their clinical practice. The CPV cases help to identify the current practice patterns of hundreds of participating cardiologists caring for the same set of patients. In addition to the personalized feedback the clinicians receive, the program also provides a group forum where the CPV cases can be discussed with colleagues across the region. This CPV-based, collaborative approach has been featured in dozens of peer-reviewed papers and used by more than 20,000 providers to align medical practice with quality standards across a range of medical specialties.

“We are excited to be working with one of the premier health plans in the country,” stated Dr. John Peabody, president, QURE Healthcare. “We know that payer and provider alignment is key to ensuring the delivery of high-quality and value-based care. QURE’s unique combination of performance measurement and education offers a format for clinical evaluation and collegial discourse not easily replicated in specialist practice, all with the aim of supporting cardiologists in their delivery of exemplary care.”

“As a cardiologist-turned-health-plan-CEO, I know firsthand that doctors often practice in relative isolation and may be unaware of how their clinical decisions compare to those made by other practitioners in their own group or region, or how they stack up against national guidelines,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “QURE provides confidential comparisons in a collaborative setting so that physicians have a validated, reliable, and fair picture of their practice. I look forward to offering CDPHP network physicians access to QURE’s clinical expertise to improve the overall patient experience.”

About CDPHP

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About QURE Healthcare

QURE Healthcare is a physician engagement company committed to improving the quality of clinical care. QURE uses its proprietary technology, CPV® (Clinical Performance and Value) simulations, to evaluate clinical practice and cost-effectiveness of health care services at the level of individual health care providers. CPV® cases are used in health systems in the U.S. and more than 30 countries worldwide. Core services include CPV® studies, health economic analyses, and patient-level (de-identified and aggregated) data collection. The ease, validity and affordability of CPV® simulations attract a wide array of clients: payers, hospital systems, life sciences and medical technology companies, and medical licensing and education institutions, as well as international health development organizations. To learn more, visit www.qurehealthcare.com. QURE Healthcare is also on Linkedin and Twitter.

