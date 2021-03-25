SIGMA Announces fp L 61-Megapixel Mirrorless Camera & EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SIGMA Corporation introduces the SIGMA fp L, the world's smallest and lightest 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera. Built with the same dimensions and rigorous attention to detail as the currently-available SIGMA fp, this new camera offers a high-resolution image sensor, an improved hybrid autofocus system, continuous power capability, and several additional in-camera features that make it an exceptional tool for demanding photographers and video creators.



"The SIGMA fp is one of the most innovative cameras available today, and the new fp L brings even more to the table," says SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. "It offers incredibly high resolution in an extremely small body, compatibility with an extensive library of lenses, limitless customizability, and the rock-solid build quality that professionals have come to expect from SIGMA."

The SIGMA fp L starts at $2,499 in the US (camera body only). A bundle including the new EVF-11 electronic viewfinder will also be available at launch for $2,999. The EVF-11 – which provides a crystal-clear view of users' compositions – will be compatible with both the fp L and fp (with a firmware update), and is priced separately at $699.

The SIGMA fp L and the SIGMA EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder are expected to be available at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in mid-April 2021.



#sigmafpL #sigmafp #sigmafpseries #sigmaevf11 #sigma

SIGMA fp L

SIGMA announces the "SIGMA fp L," the world's smallest and lightest* single-lens mirrorless camera with an approx. 61MP full-frame image sensor



SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki) is pleased to announce the launch of the "SIGMA fp L," a new member of the SIGMA fp series of the world's smallest and lightest* full-frame digital single-lens mirrorless cameras, equipped with a full-frame Bayer sensor with approximately 61 effective megapixels. And thanks to this 61MP image sensor, the SIGMA fp L boasts outstanding resolving power, while remaining true to the SIGMA fp development concepts, namely the "world's smallest and lightest pocketable full-frame camera," "seamless STILL / CINE switch," and "excellent customizability and scalability."

With an excellent crop zoom that capitalizes on its ample megapixels, it offers users levels of image quality and creative range that are only possible with an ultra-high pixel camera. It also comes with an array of new features and accessories, which will make shooting more user friendly, including hybrid autofocus (AF) that combines contrast- and phase-detection, and USB charging while the camera is on. A new optional external electronic viewfinder EVF-11 will be available with the camera’s introduction.

With the new SIGMA fp L, SIGMA presents you another option in the fp series, which offers a joy of taking pictures with just the features that you truly need—nothing more, nothing less.

*As of March 2021, by SIGMA

1 | SIGMA fp development concepts and its three keys

Breaking down ideas of camera-centric hierarchies and categories, SIGMA makes a point of questioning what the genuine value of a camera is. What is essential to photographers? How can we make a camera that not merely meets the need, but makes your life more fulfilling and fun? By asking these questions, SIGMA has brought the SIGMA fp to life. Endlessly flexible and adaptable, a user-oriented camera for people who know what they want to shoot and what they want to create. Making a camera such as this a reality relies on three key concepts that represent the SIGMA fp series identity.

Pocketable Full-Frame

Small in size, big on quality. Perfect for carrying anywhere.

The SIGMA fp: world's smallest and lightest* full-frame mirrorless camera you can take with you anytime, anywhere.



Small in size, big on quality. Perfect for carrying anywhere. The SIGMA fp: world's smallest and lightest* full-frame mirrorless camera you can take with you anytime, anywhere. Scalable

From vintage lenses to modern gadgets, up to professional movie setup. Creating your own style has never been so easy.

Customize your fp just the way you want it, to suit what you want to do.



From vintage lenses to modern gadgets, up to professional movie setup. Creating your own style has never been so easy. Customize your fp just the way you want it, to suit what you want to do. Seamless

Capturing your best moment. Photo or video? The choice is yours.

Change shooting modes with just a flip of a switch. Capture the moment whether it's video or stills, beyond the boundaries of style or genre.



2 | The new fp L makes the fp a family of two

The fp, the series' concept model, is now joined by the fp L that takes full advantage of high-resolution, giving the world's smallest and lightest "pocketable full-frame" lineup a boost.

fp L - A big canvas for big moments

Back-illuminated 35mm full size effective approx. 61 megapixels Bayer sensor

Contrast detection autofocus + Phase detection autofocus

Supports USB power supply



Back-illuminated 35mm full size effective approx. 61 megapixels Bayer sensor Contrast detection autofocus + Phase detection autofocus Supports USB power supply fp - A small camera for a big freedom

Back-illuminated 35mm full size effective approx. 24.6 megapixels Bayer sensor

Contrast autofocus

The original "World's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless"



3 | Key features of the fp L

Four features newly available on the SIGMA fp L

61 megapixels. The highest resolution presented by SIGMA.



Leveraging our knowhow of image processing technology on Foveon sensors.

Thanks to the ultra-high resolution, SIGMA fp L is able to unleash your imagination and feature a low-pass filter to make a further contribution to the optical performance.



The SIGMA fp L features a Bayer sensor with approximately 61 effective megapixels, higher than any other SIGMA camera before it. In addition to images with fine details, the fp L is capable of creating images that are high-definition and rich in color, thanks to its ultra-high pixel count and SIGMA's experience in developing cameras with a Foveon sensor, are renowned for both the exceptional resolving power and nuanced color gradients due to the unique nature of the X3 sensor. Furthermore, for its image quality that are in principle free of color artifacts, the Foveon sensor legacy was also behind the decision that the fp L should have a low-pass filter to reduce moiré to minimum levels. The use of a low-pass filter was a choice that made sense for a camera with an ample megapixels such as the SIGMA fp L.



Crop Zoom



Higher resolution. Greater freedom. Every shot is your dream shot.



A high pixel count means that images can stand extreme zooming or cropping. This was one aspect of an ultra-high pixel camera that led SIGMA to give the fp L a crop zoom feature that works in both the STILL and CINE modes. Thanks to its ample (approximately 61 effective) megapixels, the fp L can record in full HD quality even at its maximum 5x zoom; because this is accomplished simply by cropping with no digital enhancement, the image quality will not suffer. To use it in a more intuitive way, you can pinch to zoom on the LCD touch screen.



Hybrid Autofocus



Never miss your moment.



In addition to high-precision contrast AF, the SIGMA fp L features fast image plane phase-detection AF. This hybrid AF allows users to enjoy smooth autofocus that is high-precision, fast, and excellent at tracking a moving subject, whether they are shooting stills or video.



Unlimited power supply



Long hours of worry-free USB-C cable power supply.



The SIGMA fp L supports USB charging while the camera is on. You can shoot without interruption while charging the camera using a mobile battery, even outdoors or where you have no access to a power outlet. When using it as a webcam, just connect the fp L to a PC via USB and it works as an audio and video input device while getting its power supply from the PC. This means that you can use it for long hours without having to worry about the battery dying on you.

[ Accessories and new features common for the fp series ]

Accessories and new features that will become available* on both the SIGMA fp L and the SIGMA fp

*Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.

External Electronic Viewfinder



An attachment you've been waiting for.



An external electronic viewfinder EVF-11 (optional) designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. With its 0.5 inch, approx. 3.68 M dots OLED panel, this high-resolution, high-luminance viewfinder will make you feel immersed in your photography experience more thoroughly than ever.



SIGMA Global Product Page: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/accessories/evf-11/

SIGMA America Product Page: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/evf-11-electronic-viewfinder

SIGMA America Product Page (fp L bundle): https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fp-l-electronic-viewfinder-lvf-11

Save / Load Settings are easier than ever



Share your work? Share your world.



With the fp L, you can now save a custom camera setting. Saved settings can be kept as QR code image data, so you can load many patterns of settings very quickly. This allows for a new, fun way for users to share custom settings they recommend with one another by exchanging QR codes with other users or sharing them on social media.



*QR Code is a registered trademark of Denso Wave Inc.

Powder Blue & Duotone



New colors. New adventures.



Powder Blue is a color mode with a bright and clear feel, featuring a refreshing blue color, while Duotone turns the colors of an image into a striking two-color gradient. With the addition of these two new modes to SIGMA's ample choice of color modes originally featured on the fp series, there are now a total of 15 color modes to choose from. It is sure to bring a greater range and freedom to your still and video image creation with the fp series.

[ Key functions and features for different uses ]

What is the situation like? Who is using it? The SIGMA fp L is flexible and adaptable to suit whatever the photographer wants. Here are what make it so.

A still camera for stunning pictures



Back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with approx. 61 effective megapixels that supports image plane phase-detection AF

15 Color Modes to choose from: Two additional modes newly available*

Save / Load Settings*

Smooth autofocus: Hybrid AF

External Electronic Viewfinder EVF-11 (optional)*



*Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.



Webcam for communication with quality image



Turn the SIGMA fp into a webcam with just a USB-C cable. The SIGMA fp series supports the USB video device class. Simply connect your camera to PC via USB and it sends audio and video to the PC, and works as a webcam.

Supports USB charging while the camera is on: Works as an audio and video input device while getting power supply from the PC*. Stream video for as long as you want.

*Dependent on the PC's supply capacity

Hybrid AF: Tracks your subject smoothly and keep them in focus even when streaming online

Save / Load Settings*: Loads a webcam setting fast using a QR code

Change camera settings even when connected: Exposure compensation; shutter speed; ISO sensitivity; Color Mode; white balance

15 Color Modes to choose from*: Create a streaming video look the way you like it



*Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.

Cinema camera as a powerhouse in a shoot



Supports 3 RAW file formats

Supports camera control with a gimbal

Hybrid AF: Supports recording using a gimbal and one-person operation

Supports different frame rates*: Supports frame rates commonly used in filmmaking

Saving & Loading Settings*: Perfect for sharing camera settings in a multi-camera shoot



*Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.



Director's viewfinder essential tool for a film director



Director's viewfinder*: Simulates shooting ranges of cinema cameras by major manufacturers

Frame guide*: Supports custom frame lines

Selection of external viewfinders*: Choice of electronic and optical viewfinders

Screenshot*: Capture what's on your screen in a single image

Saving & Loading Settings*: Batch save complicated settings using QR code to store or load them at will



*Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.



[ Other features ]



Please refer to the website for details of other features.

Key functions and features:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/special/fp-series/functions/



SIGMA fp as cinema camera

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/special/fp-series/cinemacamera/

[ Specifications ]



For full specifications, please refer to the specifications sheet included with this release.

[ Information ]



SIGMA Global fp series product page:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/special/fp-series/



SIGMA Corporation global website:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/



SIGMA America fp L Product Page:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fpl



SIGMA America fp L + EVF-11 Bundle Product Page:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fp-l-electronic-viewfinder-lvf-11

[ Contact ]



For further information, please contact your local authorized SIGMA Service Station listed in the link below:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/world-network/

EVF-11

A long-awaited external electronic viewfinder for the SIGMA fp series is here.

The SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 is an external EVF designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. With its 0.5 inch, approx. 3.68 M dots OLED panel, this high-resolution, high-luminance viewfinder will help users feel more deeply immersed in their photography and make creating photos a more enjoyable experience. SIGMA's attention to detail is evident in the EVF-11's tilting mechanism, expandability with external accessories, and highly functional user interface, which is designed to ensure convenience and comfort during use.

Together with the SIGMA LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-11 that is already available, the launch of the SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 offers SIGMA fp series users two external viewfinders options as dedicated accessories. As the SIGMA fp series remains true to its concept of being the "world's smallest and lightest* pocketable full-frame camera", its users can now choose a viewfinder to suit their particular shooting needs.

*As of March 2021, by SIGMA

[ Key Features ]

Large viewfinder for clarity and comfort



The EVF-11 has a 0.5 inch organic electroluminescent diode (OLED) panel with approx. 3.68 M dots of resolution. With a magnification of 0.83x, this high-luminance, high-definition EVF provides excellent visibility and is especially useful in an environment where it is difficult to see the screen clearly. Photographers can use it to frame a shot, review an image and change menu settings smoothly.

90° upward tilting mechanism



The tilting mechanism of the EVF-11, which angles upwards to 90°, enables users to shoot from a low angle more comfortably.

User interface designed for superb visibility and convenience



The EVF-11 has an eye point set at approx. 21 mm to ensure a full field-of-view without a dark vignette around the viewfinder. This helps photographers see the entire scene with complete clarity, even when wearing glasses. It has a wide diopter adjustment range of −4.0 to +3.0 dpt, and comes with two eyecups of different sizes to suit your preference. The EVF is designed for the best visibility, ease of use and comfort for photographers, giving them a complete view of their subject in perfect detail.

Audio monitoring during video capture



A Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack on the EVF-11 allows users to monitor audio using headphones while shooting video. It is designed so as not to block the camera’s microphone input, meaning users can use an external mic and monitor audio at the same time.

External recording to portable SSD



Users can record to an external SSD drive via the dedicated USB plug (Type-C), which is located on the side of the EVF-11.



[ Main Specifications ]

Panel: 0.5 inch OLED panel, approx. 3.68 M dots (Viewfinder Coverage: approx. 100%)

Magnification: 0.83x (50 mm lens at infinity, −1 dpt)

Eye Point: Approx. 21 mm (from the back of the eyepiece lens)

Diopter Adjustment: −4.0 to +3.0 dpt

Angle Adjustment: 0 to 90°

LCD/LVF switch

Camera connecting plug (detects USB, HDMI and EVF)

Headphone Output Terminal: Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack

External Output Terminals: USB (Type-C) and headphone (Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack)

Dimensions (W x H x D): 44.6 x 91.7 x 56.1 mm / 1.8 x 3.6 x 2.2 in. (including EYECUP EC-31)

Weight: 114g / 4.0 oz. (including EYECUP EC-31)



*The EVF-11 does not supply power or charge the camera via USB.

*The EVF-11 receives power from the camera.

*The EVF-11 and the HU-11 cannot be mounted on the camera together.

[ Dedicated Accessory ]

SIGMA LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-11

A viewfinder designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. Mounted over the LCD monitor, it cuts out extraneous light. It has a diopter adjustment of −2 to +1 dpt. With a 2.5x* magnification, it helps photographers to check focus and compose their shots. The specially designed, high-performance lens and advanced lens coating secure excellent visibility.

* The value of magnification was determined based on a definition commonly used for calculating the power of a magnifying glass.



* Comes with the SIGMA BASE PLATE BPL-11.

[ Product Information ]

SIGMA Global ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 product page:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/accessories/evf-11/



SIGMA Global fp series product page:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cameras/fp-series/



SIGMA America EVF-11 Product Page:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/evf-11-electronic-viewfinder



SIGMA America fp L + EVF-11 Bundle Product Page:

https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fp-l-electronic-viewfinder-lvf-11



SIGMA Corporation global website:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/



For further information, please contact your local authorized SIGMA Service Station listed in the link below:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/world-network/





PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS SIGMA fp L SIGMA fp Format Type Interchangeable-lens Mirrorless Type Digital Camera Memory Media SD, SDHC, SDXC memory card (UHS-Ⅱ supported) , Portable SSD (USB 3.0 connection, USB bus power supported) Lens Mount L-Mount Image Sensor Type 35mm full-frame (36.0 mm x 24.0 mm) Back-illuminated Bayer CMOS sensor 35mm full-frame (35.9 mm x 23.9 mm) Back-illuminated Bayer CMOS sensor Camera Effective Pixels / Total Pixels Approx. 61 MP / Approx. 62.4 MP Approx. 24.6 MP / Approx. 25.3 MP Aspect Ratio 3:2 Color Filter System RGB Primary color filter Still Image File Format Lossless compression RAW(DNG) data 12 bit,14 bit / JPEG(Exif2.3), RAW(DNG)+JPEG recording is possible Image Aspect Ratio [21:9] / [16:9] / [3:2] / [A Size (√2:1) ] / [4:3] / [7:6] / [1:1] File Size RAW 9.5K 9,520 x 6,328 HIGH 6,000 x 4,000 (3,840 x 2,560) *() In DC Crop Mode 6.2K 6,240 x 4,144 LOW 3,008 x 2,000 (1,920 x 1,280) 4.8K 4,768 x 3,168 UHD 3,840 x 2,552 FHD 1,920 x 1,280 JPEG [21:9] 9.5K 9,520 x 4,080 HIGH 6,000 x 2,576 (3,840 x 1,648) 6.2K 6,240 x 2,672 MED 4,240 x 1,824 (2,736 x 1,168) 4.8K 4,768 x 2,040 LOW 3,008 x 1,288 (1,920 x 824) UHD 3,840 x 1,648 FHD 1,920 x 824 [16:9] 9.5K 9,520 x 5,352 HIGH 6,000 x 3,376 (3,840 x 2,160) 6.2K 6,240 x 3,512 MED 4,240 x 2,392 (2,736 x 1,536) 4.8K 4,768 x 2,680 LOW 3,008 x 1,688 (1,920 x 1,080) UHD 3,840 x 2,160 FHD 1,920 x 1,080 [3:2] 9.5K 9,520 x 6,328 HIGH 6,000 x 4,000 (3,840 x 2,560) 6.2K 6,240 x 4,144 MED 4,240 x 2,832 (2,736 x 1,824) 4.8K 4,768 x 3,168 LOW 3,008 x 2,000 (1,920 x 1,280) UHD 3,840 x 2,552 FHD 1,920 x 1,280 [A Size (√2:1)] 9.5K 8,944 x 6,328 HIGH 5,664 x 4,000 (3,616 x 2,560) 6.2K 5,856 x 4,144 MED 4,000 x 2,832 (2,560 x 1,824) 4.8K 4,480 x 3,168 LOW 2,832 x 2,000 (1,808 x 1,280) UHD 3,616 x 2,552 FHD 1,808 x 1,280 [4:3] 9.5K 8,432 x 6,328 HIGH 5,344 x 4,000 (3,408 x 2,560) 6.2K 5,520 x 4,144 MED 3,776 x 2,832 (2,416 x 1,824) 4.8K 4,224 x 3,168 LOW 2,672 x 2,000 (1,712 x 1,280) UHD 3,408 x 2,552 FHD 1,696 x 1,280 [7:6] 9.5K 7,856 x 6,328 HIGH 4,960 x 4,000 (3,184 x 2,560) 6.2K 5,152 x 4,144 MED 3,520 x 2,832 (2,272 x 1,824) 4.8K 3,920 x 3,168 LOW 2,480 x 2,000 (1,584 x 1,280) UHD 3,168 x 2,552 FHD 1,584 x 1,280 [1:1] 9.5K 6,328 x 6,328 HIGH 4,000 x 4,000 (2,560 x 2,560) 6.2K 4,144 x 4,144 MED 2,832 x 2,832 (1,824 x 1,824) 4.8K 3,168 x 3,168 LOW 2,000 x 2,000 (1,280 x 1,280) UHD 2,552 x 2,552 FHD 1,280 x 1,280 * When a DC lens is attached, it can be used with a recording pixel count of 6.2K or less. Crop Equivalent to approx.1.5 to 5 times the focal length of the lens (for 35mm cameras) Equivalent to approx.1.5 times the focal length of the lens (for 35mm cameras) Color Space sRGB, Adobe RGB Movie Recording Format Camera Internal Record Movie Format CinemaDNG (8 bit, 10 bit, 12 bit)/ MOV：H.264 (ALL-I, GOP) Audio Format Linear PCM (2 ch 48 kHz / 16 bit) Record Format / Frame rate 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD 4K) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p*, 119.88p*

* Automatic crop zoom setting is x1.67 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD 4K) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p, 119.88p Continuous Shooting

Enable Time Up to 2 hours Cinema DNG Memory Media Limitation SD Card (UHS-II) : UHD 8 bit 25p or less, FHD 12 bit 59.94p or less

Portable SSD : UHD 12 bit 29.97p or less, FHD 12 bit 100p or less, FHD 8 bit 119.88p or less HDMI External Output Movie Format 4:2:2 8 bit

12 bit RAW : External recorder record : ATOMOS Ninja V, Blackmagic Video Assist 12G supported Audio Format Linear PCM (2 ch 48 kHz/16 bit) Record Format / Frame Rate 4,096 x 2,160 (DCI 4K) / 24p * Only for RAW output

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD 4K) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p*, 119.88p*

* Automatic crop zoom setting is x1.67 4,096 x 2,160 (DCI 4K) / 24p * Only for RAW output

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD 4K) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) / 23.98p, 24p, 25p, 29.97p, 48p, 50p, 59.94p, 100p, 119.88p Focus AF System / Focus Mode Image plane phase-difference AF + Contrast detection system, Single AF, Continuous AF (with moving object prediction function), Manual Focus Contrast detection system, Single AF, Continuous AF (with moving object prediction function), Manual Focus AF Sensitivity Range / AF Mode -5 to 18 EV (F1.4:ISO 100) / Auto, 49-point selection mode, Free Move mode, Face/Eye Detection AF mode, Tracking AF mode AF Lock Half-press the shutter button, or press the AEL button (setting change required) Other Focus Functions AF+MF, MF Assist, MF Guide, Focus Peaking, Release Focus Function, AF-ON, Quick AF, Pre-AF, AF during Image Magnification Exposure Control Metering System Evaluative, Spot, Center Weighted Average Metering Range -5 to 18 EV (50 mm F1.4:ISO 100) -5 to 18 EV (50 mm F1.4:ISO 100) Still Image Shooting Mode (P) Program AE (Program Shift capable), (S) Shutter Speed Priority AE, (A) Aperture Priority AE, (M) Manual Movie Shooting Mode (P) Program AE, (S) Shutter Angle Priority AE, (A) Aperture Priority AE, (M) Manual ISO Sensitivity

(Recommended exposure value) Base ISO [Still]

ISO 100,400

[Cine]

CinemaDNG 12 bit / HDMI RAW:ISO 100, 1250

MOV / CinemaDNG 10 bit, 8 bit, HDMI 4:2:2 8 bit:ISO 100, 250 [Still]

ISO 100,640

[Cine]

CinemaDNG 12 bit / HDMI RAW:ISO 100, 3200

MOV / CinemaDNG 10 bit, 8 bit, HDMI 4:2:2 8 bit:ISO 100, 640 Settable Range ISO 100-25600 / Expanded sensitivity ISO 6, 12, 25, 50, 51200, 102400 Exposure Compensation ±5 EV (in 1/3 stop increments) : ±3 EV at movie recording AE Lock Half-press the shutter button, or press the AEL button (setting change required) Exposure Bracket 3 shots / 5 shots stage exposure 3EV (1/3 Step, Standard→Underexposure→Overexposure) (Sequence changeable) Image Stabilization System Electronic system

* Applicable only when shooting movies with MOV 59.94 p or less Electronic system White Balance 12 types

(Auto, Auto [Lighting Source Priority], Daylight, Shade, Overcast, Incandescent, Fluorescent, Flash, Color Temperature [50K steps], Custom 1, Custom 2, Custom 3) Shutter Shutter Type Electronic shutter Shutter Speed 30 to 1/8,000 sec., Bulb up to 300 sec. 30 to 1/8,000 sec., Bulb up to 300 sec.

* Up to 1/4,000 sec. when using electronic image stabilization Self Timer 2 sec. / 10 sec. Drive Drive Modes Single Capture, Continuous, Self Timer (2sec. / 10sec.), Interval Timer Continuous Drive Speed High Speed:approx. 10 shots/ sec., Medium Speed:approx. 5 shots/ sec., Low Speed:approx. 3 shots/ sec. High Speed:approx. 18 shots/ sec, Medium Speed:approx. 5 shots/ sec, Low Speed:approx. 3 shots/ sec. Number of Recordable Frames DNG+J (14 bit) / 9.5K:12 frames, 6.2K:12 frames, 4.8K or less:12 frames

DNG+J (12 bit) , DNG (14 bit/12 bit) / 9.5K:12 frames, 6.2K:28 frames, 4.8K or less:50 frames

HIGH: 12 frames, MED: 12 frames, LOW: 24 frames





Monitor Type / Coverage TFT color LCD, Aspect Ratio 3:2, 3.15 type, Approx. 2.1M dots , Electrostatic capacitance system touch panel / Approx. 100% Flash (when to use external flash) Built-in Flash - Flash Mode S-TTL automatic light control, Manual, Wireless flash, Multi-emission Optional Functions Red-eye Reduction / Slow Synchronization, Rear Curtain Synchronization Flash Exposure Compensation Max. ±3 EV in 1/3EV step increments Flash Sync. Speed Max. 1/15 sec. * 1/10 sec. or less at 14 bit RAW Max. 1/30 sec. * 1/15 sec. or less at 14 bit RAW External Flash Support Available when the HOT SHOE UNIT HU-11 (supplied with this product) is mounted. * S-TTL, Wireless support, X-sync. Color Mode 15 types

(Standard, Vivid, Neutral, Portrait, Landscape, Cinema, Teal and Orange, Sunset Red, Forest Green, Powder Blue, FOV Classic Blue, FOV Classic Yellow, Duotone, Monochrome, Off) Director’s Viewfinder Supported cameras ARRI ARRICAM / ARRIFLEX, ALEXA LF/ ALEXA Mini LF, ALEXA SXT, ALEXA Mini, AMIRA, ALEXA65, ALEXA XT SONY VENICE RED MONSTRO 8K, HELIUM 8K, DRAGON 6K, EPIC MX 5K, GEMINI 5K, KOMODO 6K Frame Guide 1.33:1, 1.85:1, 2.39:1, Custom 1, Custom 2 Custom Frame Input (Sensor Area / Aspect Ratio) , Offset, Style (4 styles) , Line (1 to 10 px) , Color (White, Black, Red, Yellow, Green, Cyan, Blue, Magenta), Shading Other Functions Save / Load Settings via QR code, Screenshot, Webcam, In-camera RAW development, Still image capture from recorded movie files, Cinemagraph, Fill Light, HDR shooting (Still / Cine), Still image shooting during movie shooting Built-in Microphone / Speaker Stereo microphone, Monaural speaker Display Language English / Japanese / German / French / Spanish / Italian / Simplified Chinese / Traditional Chinese / Korean / Russian / Dutch / Polish / Portuguese / Danish / Swedish / Norwegian / Finnish Interface USB Terminal USB3.1 GEN1 Type-C (supports Mass Storage, Video Class (UVC), Camera Control) HDMI Terminal Type D（Ver.1.4） Remote Also used as an external microphone terminal Timecode Input Also used as an external microphone terminal External Microphone Terminal Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack (Plug-in power support) Headphone Output Terminal Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack (can be connected when using the dedicated ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11) Flash-synchro Terminal Dedicated terminal (with HOT SHOE UNIT HU-11 (supplied with this product) mounted) Dust and Splash Proof Structure Provided Power Power Li-ion Battery Pack BP-51

*Internal battery charge via USB terminal available.

*USB power supply available. Li-ion Battery Pack BP-51

*Internal battery charge via USB terminal available.

(the camera can not be used while charging) Number of Recordable Still Images Approx. 240 images Approx. 280 images Minutes of Recordable Continuous Shooting Approx. 60 min. Approx. 70 min. Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (W x H x D) 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3 mm / 4.4 x 2.8 x 1.8 in. Weight 427 g / 15.1 oz. (including battery and SD card), 375 g / 13.2 oz. (Camera body only) 422 g / 14.9 oz. (including battery and SD card), 370 g / 13.0 oz. (Camera body only) Operating Environment Operating Temperature 32 - 104 °F / 0 - +40 °C Operating Humidity 85 % or less (non-condensing) Supplied Accessories Li-ion Battery Pack BP-51 Li-ion Battery Pack BP-51 Strap Strap STRAP HOLDER SH-11 STRAP HOLDER SH-11 USB AC ADAPTER UAC-21 USB AC ADAPTER UAC-11 USB CABLE (C-C) SUC-41 USB CABLE (A-C) SUC-11 HOT SHOE UNIT HU-11 HOT SHOE UNIT HU-11 Body Cap Body Cap Instruction Manual Instruction Manual Limited Warranty Limited Warranty Warranty Sticker Warranty Sticker Optional Accessories HAND GRIP HG-11 LARGE HAND GRIP HG-21 LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-11 ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 BASE PLATE BPL-11 CABLE RELEASE CR-41 BASE GRIP BG-11 DC CONNECTOR CN-21 BATTERY CHARGER BC-71 AC ADAPTER SAC-7P STRAP HOLDER SH-11 (2pcs) PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 Viewfinder Panel 0.5 inch OLED panel, approx. 3.68 M dots (Viewfinder Coverage : approx. 100%) Magnification 0.83x (50 mm lens at infinity, −1 dpt) Eye Point Approx. 21 mm (from the back of the eyepiece lens) Diopter Adjustment −4.0 to +3.0 dpt Angle Adjustment 0 to 90° Interface USB Terminal USB Type-C x2 : Input and output (for portable SSD only) Video Input Terminal Dedicated terminal EVF Detection Terminal Dedicated terminal Headphone Output Terminal Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack Dimensions and Weight Dimensions (W x H x D) 44.6 x 91.7 x 56.1 mm / 1.8 x 3.6 x 2.2 in. (including EYECUP EC-31) Weight 114 g / 4.0 oz. (including EYECUP EC-31) Supplied Accessories EYECUP EC-31, LARGE EYECUP EC-41, Semi-hard Case VC-07A



About SIGMA Corporation



Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras. The introduction of these camera bodies along with the availability of over 20 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about SIGMA America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and SIGMA Blog for helpful information about our products.

Follow SIGMA America on social media:

SIGMA Photo: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SIGMA Cine: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jack Howard / SIGMA Corporation of America / sigma.pr@sigmaphoto.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa87ff44-0cba-48ef-be3a-39bb0aa906e6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c621f6b-ac05-4cae-aa75-274c5f024354

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5613f5d-056f-4ebc-ac9f-df6924566935