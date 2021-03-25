The Global Mini Excavators Market is expected to grow by $ 3.15 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mini Excavators Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04886837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on mini excavators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of industrial and utility sectors, demand from rental market, and expansion of mini excavators application areas. In addition, growth of industrial and utility sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mini excavators market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The mini excavators market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Utility

• Agriculture and forestry



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing manufacturers emphasis on electric mini excavators as one of the prime reasons driving the mini excavators market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of additive manufacturing and manufacturers focus on enhancing efficiency and comfort of mini excavators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on mini excavators market covers the following areas:

• Mini excavators market sizing

• Mini excavators market forecast

• Mini excavators market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mini excavators market vendors that include Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the mini excavators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

