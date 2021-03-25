The Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market is expected to grow by $ 30.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Light-Emitting Diode Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877200/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of patent-related activity by market vendors and growing investments in fabrication facilities. In addition, increasing number of patent-related activity by market vendors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The organic light-emitting diode market analysis includes product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The organic light-emitting diode market is segmented as below:

By Product

• OLED display

• OLED lighting



By Type

• Rigid OLED

• Flexible OLED



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of digital signage applications as one of the prime reasons driving the organic light-emitting diode market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading organic light-emitting diode market vendors that include BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innolux Corp., Japan Display Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., and Universal Display Corp. Also, the organic light-emitting diode market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

