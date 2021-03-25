Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cosmetic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The packaging in the cosmetic industry has gone leaps and bounds in recent years. The cosmetic industry has the most varied packaging requirements of all the other sectors. The materials used vary from different metals from glass, paper, and Plastics, and these materials are used to make containers with different shapes and sizes and dispensing mechanism.

Plastic in the form of primary containers, secondary flexible pouches, caps, and closure, and the nozzle is one of the cosmetic industry's primary packaging materials. The plastic tube is one of the significant containers in the cosmetic industry as it can store liquid-solid and semisolid materials and dispense products in the controlled proportions. Also, the, when compared to other containers tubes, can provide better contamination protection.

To cater to the increasing demand for tubes, various suppliers have come up with innovative offerings in the market. Sally Hansen, a major cosmetics manufacturer in the global market, developed a squeezable tube paired with an applicator tip with Topline's help. Additionally, Albea, a packaging solution provider, developed a Teardrop tube, which has a drop-by-drop dispensing system for liquid formulations, on a tube. Also, Cosmogen offered a revised tube version of its Squeeze'N Roll package, with an attached massage roller. Furthermore, Global Packaging Inc. had also developed a tube with a ratchet on the head of the tube and a corresponding ratchet on the pump, ensuring a perfect leakproof assembly by applying the predetermined torque while protecting the accidental opening.

Enterprises are also looking to drive the change with a plan to combat climate change and reduce the environmental impacts of packaging. For instance, Stora Enso, in 2019, introduced barrier-coated, grease-resistant paperboard tubes for cosmetics packaging. This tube packaging method is suitable for the primary packaging of skin cream products and is considered a new, climate-friendly alternative to plastic tubes. But the cosmetics industry now seems united on reducing the impact of plastic pollution, with new thoughtful packaging strategies and advanced formulations. In 2018, Lalique's limited-edition fragrance- Seduction was introduced in the market. The product was packed in a three-dimensional snake design that wraps around the flacon. The bottle's material is the crystal, a luxurious glass type that is known for superior clarity and heavier weight.

Besides, several cosmetic packaging exhibitions and trade shows are promoting various new packaging technologies. For example, Cosmo Tech Expo is the biggest manufacturing solutions trade show in India, for the cosmetic, personal care, perfumery, and toiletries markets. The expo brings together exhibitors to display the latest ingredients, raw materials, packaging, labeling, machinery, OEM and private labeling, testing, lab equipment, and regulatory solutions, offered by over 8,000 manufacturers worldwide. Similarly, CPNA (Cosmoprof North America) is the most awarded B2B beauty event in the Americas. CPNA has been recognized as the premier launching platform for launching new beauty brands, offering unique, innovative products, and gathering information about new channels of distribution, packaging, and manufacturing solutions.

Key Market Trends



Plastic is Expected to Hold Significant Share

Plastic is a prominent material in cosmetic packaging due to its low cost, lightweight, flexibility, durability, and other factors. Plastics are a material of choice for manufacturing shatterproof and "no-spill" bottles, jars, tubes, caps, and closures for personal care products. According to the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI), at 61% market share, plastic packaging, such as bottles, jars, compacts, and tubes, dominate in cosmetics and other personal care products, where bottles are the most commonly used containers, accounting for 30% of the market. The most common and least expensive cosmetic bottles produced from HDPE are economical, impact-resistant, and maintain a good moisture barrier. Lotion bottles come in all different sizes and forms, where some lotions are kept in capped tubes.

Moreover, the most common type of plastic used for cosmetic containers is PP plastics. However, these can also come in a more affordable PET plastic or a higher-end acrylic plastic. Acrylic plastic is usually clear and resembles glass. This type of material has an advantage over the glass as it is not prone to breakage. However, PP plastic is more affordable than acrylic and usually comes in round or tube-like shaped plastic containers. PP plastic containers can be molded into heart shapes, character shapes, or square shapes to suit the cosmetic product's style or marketing to be distributed. Jars and pots are majorly used for face creams, lotions, foundations, lip balms, powders, and other cosmetics, where the size ranges from 20mm to 60mm and can hold anywhere from 25ml (or less) to 250ml.

For instance, SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. provides various plastic jars offered in a range of sizes with a variety of closure options, from silver caps with sifters lined caps to the plastic dome. They provide PET jars for products, such as lip balm and eye cream, and white polypropylene thick wall jars with lined caps for lotions, balms, etc., with many more ranges. Tubular packaging has long been favored by design experts seeking to capitalize on tubes' convenience and portability to hold cosmetics and other personal care items. For instance, the introduction of Vaseline Jelly in a flip-cap jar and Dove's Advanced Hair Series Dry Oil Shampoo in a squeezable plastic tube in the United Arab Emirates facilitated convenient usage.

North America is Expected to Significant Share

The United States is one of the biggest markets for cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrances market. According to a study commissioned by the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry in 2018, the United States was the most valuable cosmetics industry globally, generating a revenue of USD 89.5 billion. The country's cosmetics market has been dominated by players like L'Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble Co., and other leading players. Similarly, the cosmetic packaging landscape in the country is consolidated with a few significant players like Albea SA, AptarGroup Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, WestRock Co., and Graphic Packaging Holding Co. dominating market share.

The country's primary product categories include skincare, makeup, haircare, perfumes, deodorants and toiletries, and oral cosmetics. According to data released by Happi Magazine in 2018, the country's derma skincare category emerged as the fastest-growing segment and experienced a growth of 84% in 2018 compared to 2017. The US cosmetics market is experiencing a growing demand for premiumization, in line with the global trend. This, in turn, is driving the need for innovative and premium packaging. In sync with the premiumization demands and intense focus on innovative and decorative packaging, Apatar Group Inc. acquired Fusion Packaging to expand its portfolio of differentiated design and decorative offerings for the cosmetics segment.

The United States is also experiencing an increased use of e-commerce channels to procure personal care products by consumers. While the share of online sales remains low, it is expected to grow during the forecast period. In 2018, Amazon's cosmetics category's sales increased by 20%, compared to 2017. Furthermore, Unilever has been making new acquisitions based on selling products through online channels. Plastic and glass bottles continue to be the most preferred packaging materials for skincare products. Hence, with this product category's growth, the use of materials is also expected to experience a positive growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape



The cosmetic packaging market is highly competitive, and the market comprises several global and regional players. Innovation and ease in deployment and usage, which have bee leading to end-to-end customer satisfaction through the product, have been the key factors driving the product innovation and strategies among the market players. The key players are Silgan Holdings Inc. and DS Smith PLC, among others. The recent developments in the market studied are -

January 2020 - Albea announced to open a new plant in Huai'an, China. The ceremony took place with local government officials and Albea representatives in attendance. Huai'an will be the company's new center for manufacturing metal parts for its cosmetic and skincare packaging.

Feb 2020 - Silgan Holdings announced that it had acquired Cobra Plastics Inc. The combination of Cobra's overcap product line with the aerosol actuators and dispensing systems would allow Silgan to offer a broader range of integrated solutions, including functional overcaps, to meet the unique needs of the customers.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consumption of Cosmetic Products

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Innovation and Attractive Packaging

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Growing Sustainability Concerns

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE INDUSTRY



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Material Type

6.1.1 Plastic

6.1.2 Glass

6.1.3 Metal

6.1.4 Paper

6.2 By Product Type

6.2.1 Plastic Bottles and Containers

6.2.2 Glass Bottles and Containers

6.2.3 Metal Containers

6.2.4 Folding Cartons

6.2.5 Corrugated Boxes

6.2.6 Tubes and Sticks

6.2.7 Caps and Closures

6.2.8 Pump and Dispenser

6.2.9 Droppers

6.2.10 Ampoules

6.2.11 Flexible Plastic Packaging

6.3 By Cosmetic Type

6.3.1 Hair Care

6.3.2 Color Cosmetics

6.3.3 Skin Care

6.3.4 Men's Grooming

6.3.5 Deodorants

6.3.6 Other Cosmetic Types

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Italy

6.4.2.5 Spain

6.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Australia

6.4.3.5 South Korea

6.4.3.6 Indonesia

6.4.3.7 Thailand

6.4.3.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.4.1 Brazil

6.4.4.2 Mexico

6.4.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

6.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.4.5.3 South Africa

6.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Albea SA

7.1.2 HCP Packaging Co. Ltd

7.1.3 RPC Group PLC (Berry Global Group)

7.1.4 Silgan Holdings Inc.

7.1.5 DS Smith PLC

7.1.6 Graham Packaging LP

7.1.7 Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd

7.1.8 AptarGroup Inc.

7.1.9 Amcor PLC

7.1.10 Cosmopak Ltd

7.1.11 Quadpack Industries SA

7.1.12 Rieke Corporation

7.1.13 Gerresheimer AG

7.1.14 Raepak Ltd

7.1.15 Ball Corporation

7.1.16 Verescence France

7.1.17 SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc

7.1.18 Altium Packaging (Loews Corporation)



8 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzsi1n