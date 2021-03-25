National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH) was recently named to Fortune magazine’s list of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for small- and medium-sized companies. This is the fifth time that National MI has been named to the highly competitive list.



Fortune partners with Great Place to Work® to come up with the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list. The list is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees across the country. Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback.

“National MI is honored to be recognized among the best workplaces by Fortune for the fifth time,” said Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI. “We believe our unique culture is a competitive advantage. By creating an environment that fosters trust, collaboration, mutual respect and creativity, we have been able to attract and retain the best talent and build a team of people who always do their best for our customers, our shareholders and each other.”

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 50 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

“Being named to the Fortune list demonstrates our deep-seated commitment to providing strong support, opportunities for advancement and competitive benefits to everyone at National MI,” said Mary Lee Sharp, the company’s chief human resources officer. “This was especially evident during the pandemic, when we quickly ensured our employees were able to work remotely and safely.”

National MI has grown steadily since the company was founded in 2013. In 2020, the company helped over 250,000 borrowers gain access to housing, expanded its customer franchise to nearly 1,200 lenders across the country, achieved record new insurance written of $63 billion, grew its high-quality insured portfolio to a record $111 billion and increased its capital position to $1.8 billion.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

