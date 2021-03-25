The Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 503.49 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Safety Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877184/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on traffic safety equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven the increasing road accidents and growing initiatives on road safety. In addition, increasing road accidents is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The traffic safety equipment market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The traffic safety equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Traffic vests and rainwear

• Tube delineators

• Traffic cones

• Traffic barricades

• Others



By End-user

• Municipal

• Industrial and commercial



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies rise in transport infrastructure investment as one of the prime reasons driving the traffic safety equipment market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading traffic safety equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Brady Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lindsay Corp., RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc., Shenzhen LuMing Traffic Equipment Co. Ltd., SWARCO AG, Traffic Technologies Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.. Also, the traffic safety equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

