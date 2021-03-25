GTX Corp Begins Exporting Hearing Related Products and Rapid Antigen and Antibody Test Kits to the UK

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”) , a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment “PPE”, announced today it will start exporting its Rapid Diagnostic Test-Kits for Antigens and Antibodies, along with hearing related products to distributors in the United Kingdom.



GTX has built a network of partners that have been distributing many of its products through B2B Healthcare and Telehealth providers across Europe which supply, install and support Electronic Assistive Technology products and systems to the National Health Services and enabled care and support markets.

Phil Iles, Possum Sales Manager for UK & EIRE, stated “Since we originally launched the GPS SmartSoles and GPS Take-Along Tracker in the UK, we have been keen to explore other health & safety products from GTX. Possum only adds the most reliable and innovative equipment to our product portfolio which we believe will help people gain greater independence whilst providing loved ones with peace of mind. We believe adding hearing assisted technology to our current product line is a great addition to our growing product range.”

GTX entered the Hearing Health market in early 2020, right before COVID hit, with the launch of the patented noise reduction ear buds or NRBz, designed to reduce loud background noise by up to 40 dB’s, and now through its recently signed collaboration and reseller agreement with InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND) GTX will spearhead the international distribution for the hearing related products. Hearing loss from noise is the second most reported occupational illness for industrial workers. Close to 30 million people are exposed to dangerous noise in the US workplace, costing billions in treatments and lost productivity, the Veterans Association spends close to $1 billion a year in hearing loss disability payments.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc., commented, “We are proud to have partnered with GTX to offer our latest in Direct-to-Consumer Bluetooth App-Controlled Hearing Assistive Devices and related hearing health products. GTX’s Health and Safety Products, especially its personal hearing protection product NRBz, is right in line with InnerScope’s approach of offering Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Health Products. We believe our Hearing Products will be well received by GTX’s network of domestic and international distribution partners.

GTX has also begun working with other international partners and distributors to export its COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Test-Kits. “We have one distributor in the UK already lined up and in discussions with several more across Europe and Canada,” stated Patrick Bertagna GTX Corp CEO.

GTX distributes an extensive line of wearable technology and Personal Protective Equipment “PPE” , owns and licenses a portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. The Company’s products are available at its online store , Amazon, and global partners. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact us info@gtxcorp.com

Remember the 3 W’s to reduce the risks of COVID -Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Social Media Hashtags - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected #trackwhatyoulove

#iot #smartproducts #nfc #ble #safety #healthcare #veritap #exceptionmonitoring #assettracking #coronavirus #face mask #covid19

GTX Blog https://gtxcorp.com/press/

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

https://instagram.com/gtxcorp

GTX Corp (@GTXCorp) / Twitter

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213.489.3019

Info@GTXCorp.com

IR@GTXCorp.com

Contact Us

GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle

Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com Tel: +44 7785 364100



Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements