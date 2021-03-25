Jordan Babineaux, Entrepreneur, Sportscaster, Author, and Former Professional Football Player to be Spokesperson for Bank on 100 Million Campaign





Designed to encourage the private sector to evaluate employees and consumers with records more fairly

BALTIMORE, MD, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") the holding company of R3 Score an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announced that Jordan Babineaux , entrepreneur, author, sportscaster and former professional football player, has signed on to be a public spokesperson for the Bank on 100 Million campaign.

Jordan Babineaux has demonstrated his commitment to criminal justice through his own efforts as a fair chance employer in his company Assure Ride. As a business owner, he understands and has experienced the challenges often associated with hiring employees with a criminal background. R3 Score is committed to providing the right risk analysis tools for the market; however, technology alone will not address all of the hurdles. Corporations must make a commitment to review policies, practices, and programming to better serve the 1-in-3 Americans living with a record.

Commenting on the Bank on 100 Million Campaign, Jordan Babineaux said, “I learned firsthand just how challenging it is for people with criminal records when I tried to hire someone who I felt was the right person for the job, but due to State imposed regulations, I could not hire this person. I was both perplexed and frustrated that I was not able to hire someone who I strongly believed was qualified and would make a good employee. That sent me on a learning journey and activated me to leverage my social capital to bring about change. My Company, Assure Ride , is Banking on people with a criminal past and today, I am issuing a challenge to Seattle, WA businesses to join me in an effort to make hiring more inclusive for people with criminal records.

“We are looking for 10 companies based in the state of Washington or doing business in Washington to make a 2 year commitment and to pivot from existing practices to those that will allow us all to succeed in life. What I know is when every person is given an opportunity to fairly compete for employment opportunities, and are placed in a position to have agency over their own lives, we all win,” said Babineaux.

“In the next few weeks we will formally extend an invitation to Washington state employers. 2020 saw a tremendous amount of business and social change. Corporations all around the world have made pledges to close the wealth gap and address income inequality. This coalition is a part of that growing movement and we are honored that Jordan has joined the campaign as a spokesperson. His commitment to social change and real-world experience as an employer trying to hire people using systems and tools that disqualifies a large and growing segment of the population, will be invaluable to the campaign. We extend an invitation for more employers and athletes to join this growing coalition,” said Laurin Leonard, CEO of GBBT and R3 Score.

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland-based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com .

About Jordan Babineaux

Jordan Babineaux is an NFL star, sports broadcaster, entrepreneur, and author of Pivot to Win: Make the Big Plays in Life, Sports & Business . After nearly a decade in the NFL, Jordan transitioned to share his personal experience of success, and failure, to help individuals, companies, and teams navigate their pivot. Jordan is a 2021 graduate of Seattle University’s Leadership Executive MBA program.

Jordan sits on the Employment Advisory Council for the Seattle-based 501(c)3 nonprofit What’s Next Washington and is an advocate for the Partnering For An Inclusive Workforce Project (PIWP).

