The Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market is expected to grow by $ 14.50 bn during 2021-2025 decelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Our report on commercial aircraft leasing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors, aggressive market expansion strategies of Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) and aircraft leasing as an affordable option as opposed to buying. In addition, strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial aircraft leasing market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The commercial aircraft leasing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wet lease

• Dry lease



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the influence of taxes on aircraft leasing as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft leasing market growth during the next few years. Also, conversion of aircraft into freighters and dominance of major aircraft suppliers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on commercial aircraft leasing market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft leasing market sizing

• Commercial aircraft leasing market forecast

• Commercial aircraft leasing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft leasing market vendors that include AerCap Group, Air Lease Corp., Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd., BANK OF CHINA, BBAM US LP, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd., General Electric Co., ICBC Co. Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd.. Also, the commercial aircraft leasing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

