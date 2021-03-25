With 47% CAGR, Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 8150 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “AI for Pharmaceutical Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Machine learning, and Deep Learning), and By Application (Drug Discovery, Research & Development, Diagnosis, Epidemic Prediction, Disease Prevention, Remote Monitoring, Manufacturing, and Marketing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global AI for Pharmaceutical Market was estimated at USD 550 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8150 Million by 2026. The global AI for Pharmaceutical Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47% from 2019 to 2026”.

AI and machine learning have encompassed all the prominent sectors of the industries. AI refers to the system of technology in which intelligent sensors collect a plethora of information and analyzes this data and activates a response in the shortest possible time. AI in pharmaceutical plays an important role in predicting the success rate of experiments based on various biological and non-biological factors.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Reduction in the cost and time of drug discovery is the major factor responsible for the growth of AI in Pharmaceutical

AI has the potential to accelerate the new discovery and also increase productivity reducing the cost of operation and time to market. It assists in screening the drug compound and based on that predicting the success rate of the experiment thus reducing the chances of errors and increasing the success rate of research and development activities. The plethora of data is analyzed and acted in fractions of seconds this increases the efficiency of the enterprise. One of the major time-consuming processes in drug discovery in clinical trials. Recruitment of patients for clinical trials is a time-consuming task, AI-assisted technology can scrutinize patients in nanoseconds and identify the right candidates based on disease history and other additional attributes which effectively shortens the process of introducing drugs in the market.

Industry Major Market Players

Pfizer

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Novartis

Bayer

Takeda

Roche

Merck

Glaxo SmithKline

Eli Lilly

Astra Zeneca

Allergan

Global AI for Pharmaceutical Market: Growth Factors

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence platforms (AIs) to reduce the overall cost of drug discovery and to boost the results is expected to boost pharmaceutical demand for these platforms. Moreover, the ease of obtaining monumental data through preclinical research and molecular screening is propelling the adoption of artificial intelligence in pharma applications. Furthermore, the accessibility of myriad options for gathering information and customization of artificial intelligence platforms is encouraging pharma companies to leverage artificial intelligence. The advancement in artificial intelligence technology enables companies to accurately recognize the molecular binding characteristics of the drug.

Global AI for Pharmaceutical Market: Segmentation

The AI for Pharmaceutical market has been analyzed into the offering, technology, and application. The offering segment has been classified into software, and services. The software segment dominants the market in 2019 owing to certain advantages such as low cost and accelerate time to market the drug. Moreover, higher demand for the software among the larger pharma, biotech manufacturer, and research institutes are significantly influencing the growth of the segment. On the basis of technology, the market has been analyzed into natural language processing, context-aware processing, deep learning, and machine learning. In terms of application, the industry has been bifurcated into manufacturing, remote monitoring, research & development, drug discovery, epidemic prediction, diagnosis, disease prevention, and marketing.

North America region is projected to Dominate Global AI in Pharmaceutical Market Growth

Geographically, North America is dominating the global market for AI for pharmaceutical. The regional market share is mainly driven by U.S. and Canada; massive investments in AI technologies and a large number of cross-industry strategic collaborations majorly fuel the growth of the AI for pharmaceutical market. Additionally, the presence of major market contributors such as Google, IBM, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Intel, are headquartered in this region which is aiding the market to grow. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR growth over the projected period, owing to the rise in adoption of advanced AI technologies and the focus of major players on expanding their market presence in emerging countries of Asia. Thereby, certain factors are responsible for the large share and high growth rate of this market.

.Browse the full “AI for Pharmaceutical Market By Offering (Software, Services), By Technology (Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Machine learning, and Deep Learning), and By Application (Drug Discovery, Research & Development, Diagnosis, Epidemic Prediction, Disease Prevention, Remote Monitoring, Manufacturing, and Marketing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ai-for-pharmaceutical-market

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

The global AI in Pharmaceutical market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Context-Aware Processing

Natural Language Processing

Machine learning

Deep Learning

By Offering:

Software

Service

By Application

Drug Discovery

Research & Development

Diagnosis

Epidemic Prediction

Disease Prevention

Remote Monitoring

Manufacturing

Marketing

