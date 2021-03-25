Food Logistics Recognizes GlobalTranz VP of Chicago Branch JJ Lewis with 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

PHOENIX, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, announced today that Food Logistics recognized Vice President of Chicago Branch JJ Lewis with the 2021 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.



The annual Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain awards recognize influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, food safety and more.

In the past year, JJ and his team have focused on supporting food and beverage shippers to navigate supply chain issues and cold chain capacity challenges. JJ has worked with some of the largest food and beverage companies in the U.S. to find efficiencies, service improvements and cost savings through the application of GlobalTranz’s innovative technology, services, and solutions.

JJ Lewis joined GlobalTranz in 2019 following its acquisition of Circle 8 Logistics. In his role, JJ is responsible for supporting many of the company’s largest accounts and new customer acquisitions. In November 2020, JJ took on expanded duties that include management and leadership of GlobalTranz’s Chicago area branch offices.

“JJ is a momentum driver within GlobalTranz, known as a trusted customer advisor who has a pulse on the current market trends to guide decision making and deliver results,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “This award spotlights JJ’s leadership and his accomplishments leading the Enterprise Sales team throughout the past year’s many uncertainties.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

