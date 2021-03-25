Security.org Releases Privacy Ratings on 170 Home and Digital Security Products

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security.org (https://security.org), which helps Americans find and compare the best home security, digital privacy and identity theft products, today released privacy ratings on 170 products in categories such as security cameras, security systems, virtual private networks (VPNs), antivirus software, and more. Products and services are rated based on nine categories, from encryption to parental controls to surveillance.



Security.org’s Privacy Guide can be found at: https://www.security.org/privacy-guide/

“Consumers should consider the privacy implications of every product or service connected to your home network,” said Aliza Vigderman, industry analyst and senior editor of Security.org. “We evaluated the frequency of security updates, privacy policy, encryption, data storage and many other factors to provide consumers with transparent information on products designed to safeguard security.”

The top-ranked products or services in each category are:

Home security: Frontpoint, 9.4 out of 10

Doorbell cameras: Vivint, 7.1 out of 10

VPN: ProtonVPN, 8.8 out of 10

Identity theft protection: AllClear ID, 8.2 out of 10

Antivirus software: McAfee Antivirus, 8.7 out of 10

Password manager: Dashlane, 9.0 out of 10

Smart home products: Nest Yale Smart Locks, 7.8 out of 10



About Security.org

Security.org reviews the latest technologies, products and services available to secure our digital and physical lives. We cut through the clutter and confusion to provide actionable advice and recommendations. Security.org's research team focuses on the issues surrounding home safety, digital safety and identity theft. What it means to be safe has expanded beyond just home security to also our personal and financial data and digital footprint. We study the security-related issues facing society and partner with organizations and research institutions to broader America's understanding and awareness of digital safety. Learn more by visiting us at https://security.org or watching us at https://www.youtube.com/securitydotorg