Global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market Will Reach USD 74.84 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market By Deployment Type (Run it Yourself (RIY), and Pure Play (PP)), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), and By End User (Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Education, IT & Telecommunication, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market was estimated at USD 7.35 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 74.84 Billion by 2026. The global AI for Pharmaceutical Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% from 2019 to 2026”.

In the current situation, Hadoop has become a leading platform for Big Data Analytics. Companies that need data analytics such as email, video, audio, machine-based data from some sensors and external sources such as the internet and social media are using Hadoop-based applications. HAAS promotes the conduct of numerous businesses, big data management, including big data analytics, and big data storage in the cloud, by organizations' technical experts. The HAAS platform allows businesses to highly cost-effectively use Hadoop technology while ensuring negligible time consumption.

Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions for Management of Big Data

High demand for cost-effective solutions in big data management, decreasing prices for cloud-based services, and growing demand for HAAS from small businesses are the main drivers that increase the growth of the Hadoop-as-a-service market. In addition to this, it is projected that the sophistication of Hadoop-as-a-service markets will increase and technical expertise will be strengthened in the coming years. Moreover, increased competition is a critical driver of demand for Hadoop-as-a-services (HAAS or HDAAS) in the business climate. Effective data management has become the necessity of the hour with the increased adoption of big data in companies. Data Management & Analysis enables companies to gain insights that help them to make business choices that are practical and lucrative. Furthermore, it helps businesses understand market factors such as consumer purchasing criteria and market patterns, helping businesses plan and formulate competitive strategies for the future.

Industry Major Market Players

Google Inc.

EMC Corporation

Datamee

Cloudera Inc.

Amazon web services

IBM Corporation

MapR Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

Mortar Data (Datadog)

SAP SE

Global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market: Growth Factors

The increasing demand for cost-efficient solutions for the management of big data is one of the key factors driving the global Hadoop-as-a-service market. Hadoop's ability, together with the cost-effective cloud computing technology, to analyze, and handle large volumes of data efficiently allows firms to manage big data of small and large size economically. The market is now pushing down prices of cloud-based services, increasing demand for HaaS from SMEs, agility, and versatility for companies. In addition, market growth is boosted by the need to minimize complexity and increase technical expertise.

Global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market: Segmentation

The worldwide HAAS market can be divided on the basis of deployment type, application, and enterprise size. Further, deployment mode is segmented into run-it-yourself and pure play. Additionally, on an application basis, the worldwide market can be categorized into retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, manufacturing, it & telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, education, BFSI, and others. Moreover on an organization size basis market is further divided into SMEs and large enterprises.

North America Region Dominates the Global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) Market

Europe is led by North America as the leading region. In developing areas like the Asia Pacific, backed by various countries, the market is expected to grow to refurbish its networks and to efficiently install them for real-time optimization. American businesses' growing tendency to leverage advanced technology like advanced analytics, Machine Learning (ML), IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and cloud to boost the adoption of HAAS solutions. In North America, the USA is the biggest market. Some of the leading players in the world like Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon are present. With the aid of Big Data Technologies, these firms improve their risk management skills and customer marketing skills. Big data technology has enhanced the US market for HAAS services.

KEY REPORT POINTERS & HIGHLIGHTS:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Micro, Meso, Macro, and In-Depth Analysis of Technically relevant and Commercially viable Segments and Sub-segments of the Market

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

Historical and Current Demand (Consumption) and Supply (Production) Scenarios as well as Projected Supply-Demand Scenario Analysis

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis along with Horizontal and Vertical Integration Scenarios

Manufacturing and Production Cost Structure Analysis including Labor Cost, Raw Material Expenses, and Other Manufacturing Expenses, wherever relevant

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

The global HADOOP-AS-A-SERVICE (HAAS) market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment Type:

Run it Yourself (RIY)

Pure Play (PP)

By Organization Size:

Small &Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

