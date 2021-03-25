Qgiv Shares Impacts of COVID-19 on the Nonprofit Sector in Navigating the Unknown Report

Lakeland, FLA., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of online fundraising tools for nonprofits, released their "Navigating the Unknown: 2020 Findings to Future-Proof Your Fundraising" report today. The new report analyzes responses from a nationwide survey of nonprofits and donors detailing how nonprofits increased their donor bases during the pandemic and how nonprofits can effectively plan for unforeseen obstacles and funding challenges.

“The findings discovered in ‘Expecting the Unexpected’ reveal an incredible need for nonprofits to further diversify their fundraising channels and build in contingency plans to redirect attention to certain channels should one of them fail or cease to exist,” said Todd Baylis, CEO and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “What we saw in the report was that nonprofits with diverse funding streams, frequent digital communication, and those with a crisis communication plan already in place were able to weather the events of 2020 and raise more than they had in 2019.”

Key findings of the “Navigating the Unknown” report include:

The majority of nonprofits plan to continue virtual or hybrid fundraising events in 2021. Only 3.5% of nonprofits reported that they’ll be shifting back to in-person events.

Social media has grown even more important as a storytelling and fundraising tool. Donors ranked social media as the number one motivator for their charitable gifts in 2020—over direct mail and even email appeals.

45% of nonprofit respondents reported growth in their donor bases. Despite the odds, nonprofits proved their resiliency with a substantial number attracting new donors to their organizations. Adversely, less than a quarter of nonprofit respondents indicated that their donor bases shrank during 2020.

Most nonprofits didn't have a crisis communication plan in place at the beginning of 2020, but many organizations built one for 2021. Twenty-seven percent of the nonprofits surveyed had a crisis communication plan in 2020. In 2021 40% reported having a crisis communication plan (24% reported that they were working on one).

Despite everything that happened in 2020, nonprofits saw an increase in gift size. In 2019, the mean donation amount across all Qgiv products (online donation forms, simple events, text-to-donate, peer-to-peer events, and silent auction events) was $127.86. In 2020, the mean increased to $133.31.

“Understanding what nonprofits have learned from the pandemic so far can help them better prepare for what the future might hold and make it easier to retain critical funding streams, even in a time of economic downturn,” said Abby Jarvis, Qgiv nonprofit education manager. “The information and action items presented in this report will help nonprofits quickly address crises as they pop up and remain connected to their supporters—even in a fully virtual environment.”

About "Navigating the Unknown: 2020 Findings to Future-Proof Your Fundraising": Nonprofit data for this report was collected via a survey of Qgiv clients—182 Qgiv clients responded to complete this first data set. The second data set was compiled through a third-party market research company. This set of data represented 1,268 donors of different ages who had all made a charitable gift sometime during 2020.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. Unlimited access to tools and support, no long-term contracts, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

