Financial Service Provider Delchain Launches Core Channel Node on aleph.im to Bolster DeFi Ecosystem

Paris, France, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delchain Limited (Delchain), a leading digital asset financial services provider, today announced the launch of its core channel node on aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network. The Delchain node will validate the aleph.im network and provide storage resources to assist dApps and protocols navigate towards a fully decentralized architecture and replace the centralized components.

The DeFi movement has overtaken the cryptocurrency space in recent months, with the total value locked ballooning from $1 billion to over $26 billion -- indicating 26x growth over a 12-month span. The aleph.im network infrastructure is custom-built for the DeFi ecosystem, as it provides secure storage and computing to decentralized applications of all chains to help them become fully decentralized. And with recent talks around the use case of blockchain nodes for banks, financial institutions are on the lookout for infrastructure providers they can work with and support their transactional abilities.

At present, dApps are relegated to outdated blockchain architectures and oftentimes use centralized servers like AWS or Google Cloud, making them more prone to outages and exploits. Aleph.im’s fast, reliable, cross-chain solutions influenced the decision of Delchain Limited -- the digital asset branch of Deltec Bank -- to join the network and realize the benefits of full decentralization while bolstering the network for forthcoming projects. A regulated financial and corporate services provider, part of the largest private banking group in the Caribbean, Delchain provides financial services to some of the largest crypto entities such as Kraken, Tether, Bitfinex and more.

“Aleph.im is very excited to host the Delchain node, and to have their support in validating and securing the network,” said Moshe Malawach, aleph.im Lead Developer and Chief Executive Officer. “Having well-established firms like Delchain operating nodes within our network not only furthers our mission of helping dApps achieve a fully decentralized architecture, but also establishes aleph.im as a major force in the blockchain space, and a viable solution for projects navigating the DeFi and Web 3.0 movements.”

Following aleph.im’s December unveiling of the Node Staking and Incentivization program on the aleph.im network, core channel node operators share a reward pool of 15K ALEPH tokens per day for running these nodes. Operating a core channel node on the aleph.im network ensures rewards for the node operator even if no storage resources are used.

“This is very exciting for the Delchain team,” added Delchain CEO, Bruno Macchialli. “Supporting aleph.im’s node infrastructure not only allows us to actively support the decentralized ecosystem, but to also facilitate full decentralization across the space. Working with aleph.im is a mutually beneficial decision, and one we anticipate will drive the DeFi space to new heights.”

The news of the Delchain’s core channel node launch follows aleph.im’s recent integrations with Solana, Serum, and Avalanche to bring decentralized cloud services to developers and teams, ensure interchain liquidity and, ultimately, expand the DeFi space.

To learn more, launch a node, or begin staking ALEPH, visit aleph.im

About Delchain Limited:

Delchain Limited (Delchain) is a licensed Financial Corporate Service Provider, regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with offices in The Bahamas and Singapore. Delchain provides a full suite of financial services to support blockchain institutions and high net worth clients, including: Fiat banking, Capital markets, Advisory, Staking, and Digital asset custody.

About aleph.im:

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage and database hosting to its users. Aleph.im offers a decentralized solution that could rival traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer to peer network and programming language agnostic interface.

For more information about us visit aleph.im or the personal storage dApp

Follow us on twitter: @aleph_im