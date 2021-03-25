Calling Early Stage Medtech Start Ups: Apply Now for 2021 IGNITE

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) announced today that applications are now being accepted for the IGNITE 2021 Cohort. IGNITE is a virtual accelerator offering an experiential training, mentorship and networking curriculum to attract and nurture the next generation of medtech founders and entrepreneurs. IGNITE Cohort members get access to medtech, financial, business and legal experts as well as the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and in-kind services.



Now in the third year of a relaunch, IGNITE boasts a stellar list of alumni who have collectively secured over $30M in grants, seed and Series A funding. With nearly 40% female founders representing 7 countries and 38 companies, this year’s program promises to be even bigger and more representative of the diverse talent pool in the medtech ecosystem. Early stage medical technology, digital health and diagnostics companies are encouraged to apply by April 30, 2021 here.

Here’s what IGNITE alum have said about the program:

“MassMEDIC IGNITE helped us in many ways. Thanks to IGNITE, we honed our pitch, received great counsel on financial, legal and regulatory issues—and perhaps most importantly, IGNITE provided CoreMap national exposure and introductions to a well-connected support network,” said Sarah Kalil, CEO and co-founder of CoreMap and Board member, RBI Medical, an IGNITE 2020 Cohort member company.

“I’ve participated in almost every program that exists in our ecosystem and one thing I can say about IGNITE is the importance of the connection in our small group. It’s a very supportive group and it might not look big from the outside, but when you are a founder, it’s very important to get that external support from other founders with the same goals as you,” said Azadeh Khanicheh, founder of Envision Endoscopy and a 2019 Cohort Alum and MassChallenge winner.

“Through the IGNITE program, our company was able to connect with legal, regulatory and reimbursement experts who helped us devise a path to launch as a lab developed test product,” said Jean Pham, co-founder of Cellens, IGNITE 2020 cohort member and the top 2020 IGNITE cash prize winner.

IGNITE would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and partners. Returning sponsors include Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Alira Health, and Boyd Technologies and we welcome our new partners Wilson Sonsini, Agile Search, and Teijin.

Benefits of participating in IGNITE include:

The chance to compete for cash and services prizes

Unparalleled Master Classes and training sessions led by legal, financial, business, entrepreneurial, product design and medtech experts and professors

Exclusive pitch opportunity to senior leaders at medtech’s top companies

Access to industry thought leaders in intimate, invite-only gatherings

One on one industry expert mentoring

Publicity and awareness for selected ventures

Opportunity to present at Start Up Showcase

Discounted and complimentary access to select medtech events

To join the IGNITE Community and to apply for the 2021 Cohort by the April 30th deadline, go to https://www.ignitemedtech.com/.

About IGNITE:

IGNITE is a virtual accelerator offering an experiential training, mentorship, and networking curriculum, to attract and nurture the next generation of medtech founders and entrepreneurs. IGNITE was relaunched in 2019 and is sponsored by Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), Agile Search, Alira Health, Boyd Technologies, Teijin and Wilson Sonsini. More information is available on our website.

About MassMEDIC:

The Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC), an organization of more than 300 manufacturers, suppliers, research institutions, and academic health centers, promotes the unique interests of the Bay State’s growing and vibrant medical device sector. Through a variety of programs, Town Hall Meetings, informational webinars, advocacy campaigns and other projects, MassMEDIC provides medical device manufacturers and suppliers with information on industry trends and regulatory policies and creates forums that allow members to exchange ideas and information on issues affecting the industry. For more information on MassMEDIC, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Helen Shik

MassMEDIC

617-510-4373

ShikPR@MassMEDIC.com