Central Virginia Family Physicians Partners With Suki To Alleviate Physician Burnout

Redwood City, CA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Virginia Family Physicians (CVFP), an established independent practice serving patients across central Virginia, and Suki, the leader in voice AI technology for health care, today announced a new partnership making Suki’s AI-powered, voice enabled digital clinical assistant available to CVFP physicians. By providing its physicians with the Suki AI Assistant, CVFP aims to reduce the amount of time they spend on administrative work and allow them to focus on providing high-quality patient care.

The leading solution to the well-documented issue of physician burnout, the Suki AI Assistant uses natural language processing and machine learning to help physicians create medical notes and complete administrative tasks quickly and accurately, such as retrieving patient information from the electronic medical record (EMR) system by simply speaking. Suki AI Assistant integrates with popular EMRs to drastically streamline these complicated workflows. Across its user base, the digital assistant has lowered physicians’ average time per note from more than 13 minutes to just over 3 minutes (76 percent).

“With the new E&M documentation requirements, it is more important than ever to be able to clearly communicate my medical decision making process. Suki makes that so much easier because I can dictate my thoughts much faster than I can type them,” said Jarrett S. Dodd, MD, Medical Director of Information Technology, CVFP Medical Group. “As a result, I am much more complete in what I include in those notes, instead of short cutting it to avoid having to type. It is now much easier to track my thought processes in my notes than when the majority of the note was a canned template from the EMR.”

The CVFP practice includes more than 50 providers across seven regional family practice offices, two immediate care facilities, a lab, diagnostic center, sports medicine clinic, and student health center. CVFP works to provide its clinicians with leading technological solutions that enable them to reduce individual administrative burdens and deliver modern, engaging patient experiences. Suki AI Assistant allows physicians to record notes and complete tasks right from their smartphones and requires no hardware setup, so CVFP doctors can access Suki wherever they are.

“Suki AI Assistant helps practices like Central Virginia Family Physicians focus more deeply on their mission to provide better care experiences for both physicians and patients by lessening the amount of time doctors spend documenting in the EHR. With Suki, caregivers can use the power of voice and AI to document faster and more accurately, anywhere, on their smartphones or computers. ,” said Jallel Harrati, Vice President of Sales at Suki. “We are very excited to welcome CVFP to the Suki family and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Suki can also help practices like CVFP capture key revenue. An analysis of doctors who had been using Suki for at least one year revealed that the use of Suki resulted in a 19 percent reduction in the claims denial rate. Assuming a 50 percent collection rate, that translates to $18,000 in additional revenue for each physician annually due to coding and documentation improvement.

“Innovative practices like Central Virginia Family Physicians are leading the way in the fight against physician burnout by adopting cutting-edge technological solutions like the Suki AI Assistant,” said Punit Soni, Founder and CEO of Suki. “We are proud to be their trusted partner on that journey.”

About Suki

Suki is the leader in voice technology for healthcare, providing AI-powered voice solutions for clinicians and administrators. Its mission is to reimagine healthcare technology, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from physicians. Its flagship product is Suki AI Assistant, an AI-powered, voice enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Service (S3), to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. S3 uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on AngelList, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About CVFP

Central Virginia Family Physicians is an established independent practice with seven regional family practice offices,two immediate care facilities, a main lab, diagnostic center, and student health center. They are committed to their vision of serving patients and being a positive change in healthcare by delivering high quality, cost-effective healthcare services while also providing a great patient experience.