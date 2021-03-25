ScaleFlux Honored as Flash Storage Solution of the Year in the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux, Inc. , the leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced its flagship CSD 2000 has been selected as “Flash Storage Solution of the Year” for the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards . In its second year, the Data Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, and services in the new era of digital data.



The digital era is driven by data — specifically analytics, AI, management, visualization, and storage — and the innovative uses of data are disrupting today’s largest industries at a breakneck pace. The annual Data Breakthrough Awards evaluates, analyzes, and recognizes the standout solutions and companies in data technology today, showing which companies and products stand out in a crowded market. These honorees address a real need, solve a complex problem, or seize an opportunity to create or revolutionize a new market or industry.

The evaluation criteria for the Data Breakthrough Awards program are focused around the concept of innovation, with entries judged upon the following criteria: Innovation, Performance, Ease of Use and Manageability, Functionality, Value, and Impact.



“ScaleFlux CSD 2000 is one of the truly breakthrough pieces of technology over the past few years, delivering Computational Storage at massive scale,” said Hao Zhong, co-founder and CEO of ScaleFlux. “We’re thrilled to be named alongside other innovators transforming industries for the digital era and look forward to continue building upon our product, supercharging data analytics infrastructure, and driving a new paradigm in accelerating time-to-insight.”

Traditionally, CPUs have been used to perform compression, which comes with the cost of added latency and reduced application performance. ScaleFlux CSD 2000 is lightyears ahead of the curve in that it eliminates these problems by offloading the compute-intensive compression function to hardware engines in the flash drives. After testing CSD 2000 in their environments, ScaleFlux data center customers have reported 3:1 to 5:1 compression ratios, and up to 3x performance gain.

ScaleFlux’s recognition from the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards builds upon continued corporate momentum over recent years. In 2020, the company accelerated Computational Storage deployment in major data centers with CSD 2000, and further advanced its technology roadmap to help customers overcome the challenges of scaling storage alongside an exponential growth in data. ScaleFlux has also been honored with the Flash Memory Summit “Best in Show'' award in both 2018 and 2019 , and was named a IDC Innovator in Computational Storage in 2019. ScaleFlux is the pioneer in building and deploying Computational Storage Drives, led by an experienced team with strong track records of success in the data storage industry.



The full list of winners for the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards can be found at https://databreakthroughawards.com/2021-winners/ .



About ScaleFlux, Inc.

ScaleFlux is the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale. Computational Storage is the foundation for modern data center infrastructure that provides responsive performance, affordable scaling, and an agile platform for data-driven, compute and storage I/O intensive applications. Founded in 2014, ScaleFlux is a well-funded startup with a team proven to deploy complex computing and solid-state storage solutions in volume. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com .

