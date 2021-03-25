Nabati Foods Global Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) (“Nabati Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary long form prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba, in connection with the qualification of 15,461,000 special warrants (the “Special Warrants”).

Each Special Warrant will be automatically exercisable, for no additional consideration, into common shares of the Company (each a “Share”), on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the third business day following the date on which the Company obtains a receipt from the applicable securities regulatory authorities for a final prospectus qualifying distribution of the Shares underlying the Special Warrants, and (ii) July 10, 2021.

The Company will also apply to list the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Listing will be subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements and conditions of the CSE, including prescribed distribution and financial requirements. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully achieve a listing as planned.

“Nabati has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and we are looking forward to continuing to expand the company’s footprint throughout North America and then into Europe. We are very proud of our products and intend to continue to innovate and bring more delicious plant-based innovations that we are proud of to the market,” said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati Global.

The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company and the Special Warrants and is subject to completion and / or amendment.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Nabati Global in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

“Nabati is in a strong position for growth. Demand for its products has been growing exponentially across all categories – grocery, foodservice and industrial. The market is hungry for these businesses with great products and a strong track record of growth, the timing couldn’t be better for Nabati,” said Don Robinson, Executive Chairman of Nabati Global.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati”), a family-founded food tech company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, and plant-based meats. Nabati products are distributed in Canada and the U.S. through grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels.

Find Nabati on Social Media: on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

For media inquiries, please contact: Brittany@Exvera.com

For investment inquiries and further information, please contact: Ahmad Yehya at ir@nabatifoods.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include the number of shares and warrants to be issued in connection with the conversion of the convertible notes, the expansion of Nabati's production capacity, the expansion of the Company throughout North America and into Europe, the filing of the Qualifying Prospectus and the qualification of the distribution of the Shares underlying the Special Warrants. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.