Uber Eats and Nimble Announce On-Demand Prescription Delivery in Atlanta

Atlanta consumers can now request prescription delivery directly in the Uber Eats app.



Uber’s prescription delivery is powered by Nimble, a rapidly growing prescription delivery service in the U.S. that connects quality neighborhood pharmacies with delivery to meet the community’s personal health and wellness needs.

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Nimble today announced the expansion of their partnership and launch of on-demand prescription delivery in Atlanta, GA. All Uber Eats users in this region will now have access to prescription delivery right to their doorstep in as little as one hour, which is faster than any other prescription delivery service.

Through this partnership, consumers can get their medications delivered quickly, from the safety and comfort of their homes. Users can easily transfer existing prescriptions — or fulfill new ones — from neighborhood pharmacies right from the Uber Eats app. From there, Nimble’s network of quality neighborhood pharmacies coordinates fulfillment, and Uber Eats delivers the prescription directly to consumers. Controlled substances are ineligible, as are prescriptions paid for — in whole or in part — by any government healthcare program such as Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.

“We’re evolving Uber Eats to become your go-to destination for much more than food from your favorite local spots in Atlanta. That’s why we are so excited to announce that we’re one step closer to delivering that reality to Atlantans with the launch of on-demand prescription delivery, powered by our partner Nimble,” said Kiran Vinta, Uber’s U.S. GM for New Verticals. “We’re always gathering feedback from our users, and it’s clear that they’re looking for ways to safely and conveniently get more of the things they need, and we’re proud to bring the magic of Uber to prescription delivery.”

There are more than 700 independently owned and operated pharmacies in Georgia, serving as the backbone of their communities’ health and wellness needs. Nimble vets and works with these types of pharmacies, arming them with the technology and infrastructure needed to provide simpler, more convenient patient experiences. With this expansion into the major metro of Atlanta, Nimble continues to champion neighborhood pharmacies, providing them opportunities to retain and grow their customer base by working with partners as committed to consumer needs as Uber.

“Atlanta’s pride and camaraderie as a community is unmatched. Our goal is to help Atlanta’s relied-on, quality pharmacies provide the simplest, easiest and most convenient experiences for their loyal customers,” said Nimble CEO and Founder, Talha Sattar. “Our partnership with Uber Eats will make on-demand prescription delivery possible for Atlanta-area residents for the first time, at a time when pharmacies and patients alike have never needed it more.”

"At Rx Universal Pharmacy, we value patients' health and safety, and we recognize that our patients need a way to get their medications faster and more conveniently," Rebecca Klaus, Founder of Rx Universal Pharmacy, said. "We have the confidence in Nimble to provide quality prescription ordering and delivery services to our customers, which will help us attract a wider consumer base and frees us up to focus on other critical business priorities."

Uber’s continued expansion of prescription delivery services will allow customers to manage their prescriptions with the tap of a button, directly from the Uber Eats application — and follow their prescriptions at every step of the journey: from their phone to the pharmacy to their doorstep.

Today’s expansion into Atlanta follows a successful prescription delivery launch in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County earlier this year, and an initial pilot program in Dallas, Austin, and Houston. The service is also launching today in Chicago.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Nimble

Nimble is the nation’s leading prescription delivery service, making delivery simpler, faster and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. Pharmacy customers can schedule their prescription deliveries through a convenient, easy-to-use mobile application or website. Nimble works with nearly 1,000 quality neighborhood pharmacies and delivers millions of prescriptions across the country. Nimble has raised over $60m of venture capital from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures and is based in Redwood City, CA.

