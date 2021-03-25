The Global Travel Technologies Market is expected to grow by $ 1.56 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Technologies Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706399/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on travel technologies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of RPA reduces cost of product development and increasing consolidation of online travel agencies. In addition, adoption of RPA reduces cost of product development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The travel technologies market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The travel technologies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• GDS

• Airline and hospitality IT solutions



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of online payment platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the travel technologies market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on travel technologies market covers the following areas:

• Travel technologies market sizing

• Travel technologies market forecast

• Travel technologies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel technologies market vendors that include Amadeus IT Group SA, CRS Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Dolphins Dynamics Ltd., ecare Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Lemax Ltd., Sabre Corp., Technoheaven, Tramada Systems Pty Ltd., and Travel Technology Consulting Inc.. Also, the travel technologies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



