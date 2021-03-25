Worldwide Baby Diapers Industry to 2027 - Rise of Social Media Marketing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Diapers Market by Product Type, Size and by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global baby diapers market size was valued at $52.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $68.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

There is an increase in the number of social media users owing to rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the baby diaper market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers on social media channels. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the global baby diaper market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments.



Rising working women participation creates an opportunity for countries to increase the size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, more the number of working mothers, more the growth of the baby diapers in the market. Moreover, disposable diapers are convenient, safe and time saving materials is a boon for working women as these are disposable and do not require washing nappies for reuse purpose. Therefore, the demand for diapers by the households has been increasing even among the consumer who are less affluent.



The baby diapers market has been segmented based on product type, size, age group, expenditure type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the baby diapers market is bifurcated into cloth diapers and disposable diapers. Based on size, the market is divided into size small & extra small (S & XS), medium (M), large (L) and extra-large (XL). By age group, the market is segmented into infants (0-6 months), babies & young toddlers (6-18 months), toddlers (18-24 months) and children above 2 years. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy/drug stores, online sales channel and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the report includes Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unicharm Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Introduction to diaper

3.2.1. Diaper design

3.2.2. Raw materials

3.3. Study of global birth rates

3.4. Female labor force, by country

3.5. Per capital annual disposable income, by country

3.6. Porter's five forces analysis

3.7. Value chain analysis

3.7.1. Inbound logistics/raw material

3.7.2. Operating activities/manufacturers

3.7.3. Distributors

3.7.4. Customer

3.8. Market share analysis of baby diapers market, 2019

3.9. Pricing analysis of baby diapers market, 2019

3.10. Case studies

3.10.1. Case study 1

3.10.2. Case study 2

3.10.3. Case Study 3

3.11. Market dynamics

3.11.1. Drivers

3.11.1.1. Increase in working women participation

3.11.1.2. Rise in disposable income

3.11.1.3. Increasing demand for eco-friendly biodegradable and pant style diaper augmenting market growth

3.11.1.4. Expansion of online sales channel driving market expansion

3.11.2. Restraints

3.11.2.1. Adverse effect of baby diapers on environment

3.11.2.2. Allergies related to baby diapers challenging market growth

3.11.3. Opportunities

3.11.3.1. Product innovation

3.11.3.2. Rise of social media marketing

3.12. COVID-19 impact on baby diapers market



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Cloth Diapers

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.2.3.1. Flat Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.2. Fitted Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.3. Pre-Fold Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.4. All-in-one Cloth Diapers

4.2.3.5. Other Cloth Diapers

4.3. Disposable Diapers

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.3.3.1. Ultra/Super Absorbent Disposable Diapers

4.3.3.2. Regular Disposable Diapers

4.3.3.3. Bio-Degradable Disposable Diapers

4.3.3.4. Training Nappies

4.3.3.5. Swim Pants



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY SIZE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Small & Extra Small (S & XS)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Medium (M)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Large (L)

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Extra-large (XL)

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Infants (0-6 Months)

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Babies & Young Toddlers (6-18 Months)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Toddlers (18-24 Months)

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Children Above 2 Years

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Convenience Stores

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Pharmacy/Drug Stores

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Online Sales Channel

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast

7.6.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL BABY DIAPERS MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

9.1. Top winning strategies

9.2. Product mapping

9.3. Competitive dashboard

9.4. Competitive heat map

9.5. Key developments

9.5.1. Acquisition

9.5.2. Business Expansion

9.5.3. Product Launch

9.5.4. Partnership



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. BUMKINS FINER BABY PRODUCTS INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executive

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.2. DOMTAR CORPORATION

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. Business performance

10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. ESSITY AKTIEBOLAG (PUBL)

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. FIRST QUALITY ENTERPRISES, INC

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.5. HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Business performance

10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. KAO CORPORATION

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. Business performance

10.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executive

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. Business performance

10.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. ONTEX GROUP NV

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Business performance

10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. Business performance

10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. UNicHARM CORPORATION

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. R&D Expenditure

10.10.7. Business performance

10.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments



