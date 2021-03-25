The Global MRSA Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 518.33 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MRSA Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706398/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on MRSA testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of Staphylococcal infections and introduction of new MRSA diagnostic tests. In addition, increasing incidence of Staphylococcal infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The MRSA testing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The MRSA testing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research institutes



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing demand for automation and system integration as one of the prime reasons driving the MRSA testing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our MRSA testing market covers the following areas:

• MRSA testing market sizing

• MRSA testing market forecast

• MRSA testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading MRSA testing market vendors that include 3M Co., Abacus Diagnostica Oy, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hain Lifescience GmbH, and Luminex Corp.. Also, the MRSA testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

