Global Land Mobile Radio Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BK Technologies, Motorola Solutions and Sepura Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the land mobile radio market and it is poised to grow by $7.38 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on land mobile radio market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand in aviation sectors, growing significance of efficient critical communication operations and increasing demand for military and commercial applications.



The land mobile radio market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the upgradation of LMRs from analog to digital as one of the prime reasons driving the land mobile radio market growth during the next few years. Also, convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology and compliance with TETRA and Project 25 standard will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the land mobile radio market covers the following areas:

Land mobile radio market sizing

Land mobile radio market forecast

Land mobile radio market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading land mobile radio market vendors that include BK Technologies, Codan Communications, Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH, JVCKENWOOD Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Scottish Communications Group, Sepura Ltd., Thales Group, and TTG Global Ltd.. Also, the land mobile radio market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

DMR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Project 25 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

TETRA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BK Technologies

Codan Communications

Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Scottish Communications Group

Sepura Ltd.

Thales Group

TTG Global Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

