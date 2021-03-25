Global Land Mobile Radio Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BK Technologies, Motorola Solutions and Sepura Among Others

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the land mobile radio market and it is poised to grow by $7.38 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on land mobile radio market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand in aviation sectors, growing significance of efficient critical communication operations and increasing demand for military and commercial applications.
The land mobile radio market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the upgradation of LMRs from analog to digital as one of the prime reasons driving the land mobile radio market growth during the next few years. Also, convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology and compliance with TETRA and Project 25 standard will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the land mobile radio market covers the following areas:
- Land mobile radio market sizing
- Land mobile radio market forecast
- Land mobile radio market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading land mobile radio market vendors that include BK Technologies, Codan Communications, Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH, JVCKENWOOD Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Scottish Communications Group, Sepura Ltd., Thales Group, and TTG Global Ltd.. Also, the land mobile radio market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- DMR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Project 25 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- TETRA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BK Technologies
- Codan Communications
- Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Motorola Solutions Inc.
- Scottish Communications Group
- Sepura Ltd.
- Thales Group
- TTG Global Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
