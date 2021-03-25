Worldwide Mini Excavators Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mini Excavators Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the mini excavators market and it is poised to grow by $3.15 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on mini excavators market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of industrial and utility sectors, demand from rental market, and expansion of mini excavators application areas.
The mini excavators market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing manufacturers emphasis on electric mini excavators as one of the prime reasons driving the mini excavators market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of additive manufacturing and manufacturers focus on enhancing efficiency and comfort of mini excavators will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on mini excavators market covers the following areas:
- Mini excavators market sizing
- Mini excavators market forecast
- Mini excavators market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mini excavators market vendors that include Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.. Also, the mini excavators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Utility - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture and forestry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Doosan Corp.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Kubota Corp.
- SANY Group Co. Ltd.
- Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67vgad