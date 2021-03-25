Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market is estimated to account for US$ 23,471.83 Mn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A storage area network (SAN) is a compact network of optical and logical elements that allows users to manage storage area networks (SAN) by simplifying management. With a traditional file storage server, computers access information through a file server. This requires the configuration of several expensive storage servers with high power consumption. A storage area network (SAN) eliminates this requirement by providing centralized, simplified access to centralized, data-accentuated storage of all relevant data. A subscriber in a typical network possesses several logical components, such as hard drives, non-volatile memory cards, and a network interface card. The number of computers on a SAN depends on the size and complexity of the system. SANs also provide flexibility through a virtualized infrastructure. Virtualization allows users to centrally manage their storage area network by allowing a single computer to act as both a file storage server and several virtual machines.



The global Storage Area Network (SAN) Market was accounted for US$ 17,823.4 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% for the period 2020-2027.

Market Drivers:

·Increasing adoption of SAN among small and medium-sized businesses is expected to drive the global storage area network (SAN) market.

With the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) worldwide the adoption of SAN is also increasing. According to Financial Stability Board (FSB) of U.K., in 2020 there were around 6 million SME’s in U.K., which is an increase from 5.9 million SMEs in 2019. The benefits offered by SAN such as shared storage, centralized control, and flexibility are the main reasons behind the adoption of SAN in small businesses. These factors are estimated to boost the growth of the global storage area network (SAN) market.

·Increasing requirements for better backup operations is expected to augment the growth of the global storage area network (SAN) market

Formerly in a traditional approach, LAN was mainly used for data backup and restore functions, which are quite slow and used to impact the whole operation majorly. SAN on a contrary enables smooth data movement without using critical server CPU or I/O resources. The efficacy of the SAN and its server-less backup features is increasing the demand for SAN across various sectors. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global storage area network (SAN) market.

Request for Sample PDF copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3797

Market Opportunities:

Increasing usage of e-commerce websites has boosted the usage of online channels among consumers. Owing to the requests, which are being simultaneously processed per second, the e-commerce applications are very resource-intensive. This where SANs are used, mainly to store heavy-duty information in very high traffic databases for better performance and increased efficacy rate. For instance, according to WPForms, there are around 24 million e-commerce websites across the globe, with more getting created daily.

Recently, businesses having remote data replication capabilities that are expanded beyond the campus environments and the limitation of the distance oranges of Small Computer System Interface (SCSI) has been propelling the demand for SAN in the global storage area network (SAN) market. This trend is getting support from advanced technologies such as Asynchronous Transfer Mode (ATM) and Synchronous Optical Networking (SONET).

Market Trends:

Growing expansion of the IT and investment in the technology sector are estimated to drive the growth of the global storage area network (SAN) market. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, currently, there are 8 major IT hubs in India, generating yearly domestic revenue of around US$ 40 billion.

Key market players are focusing on the expansion of their product lines and the betterment of the services, to strengthen their market position and value and satisfy the requirements of consumers.

Buy-Now this Research Report for detailed market insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3797

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global storage area network (SAN) market include, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, NEC Corporation, DataCore Software, Hewlett-Packard Company, NetApp, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, Citrix Systems, Inc., QLogic Corporation, Dell Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., and IBM Corporation.

In February 2019, Pure Storage collaborated with Rackspace to increase the importance of cloud storage through block storage solutions along with ultra-fast performance.

Market segmentation:

By Source

Plant Origin

Animal Origin

By Application

Cereals and Crops

Fruit and Vegetables

Lawns and Turfs

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Next Generation Data Storage Market, By Type (Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Network Attached Storage (NAS) and Storage Area Network (SAN)), By Architecture (File Storage, Object Storage and Block Storage), By Storage Medium (Tape, Hard Disk Drive(HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD)), By Deployment (On Premise and Cloud), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education and Media and Entertainment) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/next-generation-data-storage-market-4281

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.