The Global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market is expected to grow by $ 26.09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

09 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increased outsourcing of testing services to reference laboratories. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The clinical reference laboratory services market analysis includes end-user segment, service segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The clinical reference laboratory services market is segmented as below:

By End-User

• Hospitals and private clinics

• Corporate offices and companies

• Government entities



By Service

• Stand-alone reference laboratories

• Hospital-based reference laboratories

• Clinic-based reference laboratories



By Application

• Clinical chemistry

• Human and tumor genetics

• Medical microbiology and cytology

• Other esoteric tests



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing access to online test services as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical reference laboratory services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on clinical reference laboratory services market covers the following areas:

• Clinical reference laboratory services market sizing

• Clinical reference laboratory services market forecast

• Clinical reference laboratory services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical reference laboratory services market vendors that include amedes Holding GmbH, Clinical Reference Laboratory Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Mayo Medical Laboratories, OPKO Health Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., SYNLAB Bondco Plc, and Unilabs AB.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

