Media advisory - Canada’s unions to respond to Supreme Court decision on carbon tax

OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions will be responding to the Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of the federal carbon tax scheduled for release today.



The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) was an intervenor in the appeal on behalf of 3.3 million workers, supporting the federal government’s position.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the CLC, will be available to comment once the ruling is released later this morning.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-526-7426

cell: 613-355-1962