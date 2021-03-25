English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MARCH 2021 AT 3.30 P.M.



RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF ROBIT PLC

The Annual General Meeting of Robit Plc held today 25 March 2021 passed the following resolutions:

1. Adoption of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements

The General Meeting adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial period 1 January – 31 December 2020.

2. Payment of dividends

The General Meeting resolved that no dividend is paid based on the adopted balance sheet for the financial year 2020.

3. Resolution on discharge from liability

The General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the managing directors from liability for the financial period ending 31 December 2020.

4. Handling of Remuneration report for governing bodies

The General Meeting resolved to adopt the remuneration report for governing bodies. It was the non-binding decision.

5. Composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors consists of six (6) members.

The annual remuneration for the Chairman of the Board is EUR 45 000, of which 40% is paid as shares, and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. In addition, a compensation of EUR 500 is paid per meeting. The compensation is paid per attended meeting. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration for the Board members is EUR 30 000, of which 40% is paid as shares and the remaining 60% is an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. In addition, a compensation of EUR 500 is paid per meeting. The compensation is paid per attended meeting. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The members of the Working-, People- and Audit Committees of the Board of Directors will receive an additional compensation of EUR 500 per attended meeting. Other costs such as travel and lodging expenses will also be compensated.

The annual remuneration for the entire term of office is paid to the Chair and to the Board members in December 2021. The part of the remuneration that shall be paid in shares may be paid by issuing new shares in the company or by acquiring shares by the authorization given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting. The receiver of the remuneration shall pay the transfer tax.

Kim Gran, Mammu Kaario, Mikko Kuitunen, Anne Leskelä, Kalle Reponen and Harri Sjöholm were re-elected as members of the Board.

6. Election and remuneration of auditor

Ernst & Young Oy, an Authorized Public Accounting firm, was re-elected as the company’s auditor for a term that will continue until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Ernst & Young Oy has notified the company that Authorized Public Accountant Toni Halonen will serve as the company’s principal responsible auditor.

The General Meeting resolved to pay the auditor’s remuneration in accordance with an invoice approved by the company.

7. The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on the repurchase of the company’s own shares and/or accepting them as a pledge

The General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of a maximum of 2 108 390 shares of the company’s own shares and/or accepting the same number of the company’s own shares as a pledge, in one or several tranches by using funds in the unrestricted shareholders’ equity. The maximum total of shares that will be acquired and/or accepted as a pledge corresponds to 10% of all shares in the company as of the date of the summons to the Annual General Meeting. However, the company cannot, together with its subsidiary companies, own or accept as a pledge altogether more than 10% of its own shares at any point in time. The company’s shares may be purchased under this authorisation solely by using unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The shares will be acquired otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders via public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price on the date on which the acquisition is made or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The authorisation shall be used e.g. for the purposes of implementing the company’s share-based incentive systems or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors.

It was resolved that the authorization revokes the authorisation granted by the General Meeting on 22 April 2020 to decide on the acquisition of the company’s own shares.

The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2022.

8. The Board of Directors was authorised to resolve on a share issue and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue and on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares as referred to in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, in one or more tranches, either against or without consideration.

The number of shares to be issued, including shares to be issued on the basis of special rights, may not exceed 2 108 390, which amounts to 10% of all shares in the company as of the date of the summons to the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors may decide to either issue new shares or to transfer any treasury shares held by the company.

The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all terms that apply to the share issue and to the issuance of special rights entitling to shares, including the right to derogate from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right. The authorisation shall be used e.g. for the purposes of strengthening the company’s balance sheet and improving its financial status, implementing the company’s share-based incentive systems or for other purposes as decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2022. The authorisation revokes all previously granted, unused authorisations to decide on a share issue and the issuance of options or other special rights entitling to shares.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are made available no later than 8 April 2021 on the website of Robit Plc at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/general-meeting/ .

