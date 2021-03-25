The Global Land Mobile Radio Market is expected to grow by $ 7.38 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Land Mobile Radio Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04016617/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand in aviation sectors, growing significance of efficient critical communication operations and increasing demand for military and commercial applications. In addition, rising demand in aviation sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The land mobile radio market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The land mobile radio market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• DMR

• Project 25

• TETRA

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the upgradation of LMRs from analog to digital as one of the prime reasons driving the land mobile radio market growth during the next few years. Also, convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology and compliance with TETRA and Project 25 standard will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading land mobile radio market vendors that include BK Technologies, Codan Communications, Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH, JVCKENWOOD Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Scottish Communications Group, Sepura Ltd., Thales Group, and TTG Global Ltd.. Also, the land mobile radio market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

