The Global Online Home Decor Market is expected to grow by $ 52.95 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

Our report on online home decor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, and rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing. In addition, the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online home decor market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The online home decor market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Online home furniture

• Online home furnishings

• Other online home decorative products



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies growing demand for eco-friendly home decor items as one of the prime reasons driving the online home decor market growth during the next few years. Also, enhancement of consumer experience through technologies, and increasing demand for contractual furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online home decor market covers the following areas:

• Online home decor market sizing

• Online home decor market forecast

• Online home decor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online home decor market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Urban Outfitters Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.. Also, the online home decor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

