NEXT SUPER STOCKS On The Move: E-Sports, Psychedelics, iGaming, and FeelTech - CEO’s of BLITF, ENTEF, HAPBF and DELCF, Positioning for Explosive Revenue Growth

Interactive Games Technologies (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF), CEO Chris Neville: "Building Next Billion Dollar Global Betting Giant"

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Interactive Games Technologies (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) CEO Chris Neville, shares his company’s ambitious global strategy, with a unique focus on India. As a pioneer of online gaming with almost 20 year's experience, Neville sees a strong parallel between the poker boom of the early 2000’s and the Indian market today.

Watch (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/2Zuubon

India is one of the fastest growing online gaming markets in the world. With a growing population, especially the middle class, a burgeoning economy, the fastest internet adoption in the world, and with 65% of the population under the age of 35, India is the perfect storm for skill based online gaming.

Interactive Games Technologies (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) sees India as the perfect launchpad for its global betting business, with relatively low customer acquisition costs, less competition, and blue sky upside potential. By partnering with Indian social influencers such Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars, BLITF reaches their 150 million followers in India. BLITF is also expanding into new untapped global gaming markets such Canada which is about to legalize sports betting.

March 23 - BLITF reports that launch of its recently acquired skill-based fantasy gaming product, BLITZPOOLS, is exceeding expectations. BLITZPOOLS is already over 150,000 new registrations and expects to close the month with over 250,000 new players. It is clear the industry leading product and brand positioning is resonating with the Indian fantasy gaming audience, and is now one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based fantasy sports platforms.

March 16 - BLITF announces plans to enter US gaming market. BLITF management is in talks with US land-based casino to partner in building and managing a digital gambling platform and offering. Morgan Stanley estimates that the U.S. online gambling market (sports betting and iGaming) will soon top $20 billion Gross Gaming Revenue per year. The lack of permissive online gambling regulations until recently in the U.S. means that online gambling experience is limited in the U.S. market. Online gambling has, however, been permitted in other countries and regions for over two decades. BLITF has assembled a team of online gambling executives, with over 100 years online gambling experience, and believes can provide land-based operators with the knowledge, experience and expertise to capitalise on the growing US online gambling market. BLITF CEO, Chris Neville said: “The Company is hugely excited by this opportunity in the burgeoning U.S. online gambling market. We have a great team and a great partner to add significant value to future potential partners in this space.”

March 8 - BLITF announces signing of rising cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha to be the face of the brand. Attracting their ever-growing and large fan base to the app, the cricketer quartet will be an integral part of the 360-degree digital and offline campaign activation of BLITZPOOLS. In addition to these cricket stars and as part of the new brand launch, BLITZPOOLS has engaged celebrities and influencers alike with a total follower count in excess of 215 million, the identities of which will be revealed at time of post and in a future release.

Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) CEO Scott Donnell: ”Tech That Lets You Choose How you Feel = Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

One of the most unique companies to present at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events in recent years, is Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) which markets wearable tech that lets you choose “feelings on demand”. The patented technology uses low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy. HAPBF is developing new “feeling signals” regularly which are available on a subscription basis through it’s mobile app.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Hapbee CEO Scott Donnell explains how Hapbee’s technology platform addresses untapped multi-billion dollar market opportunities which include mental health, sleep, and fitness, among other aspects of our daily lives which are impacted by feelings. Scott also shares HAPBF’s unique D2C e-commerce strategy which is based on proven systems of today’s most successful billion-dollar D2C fitness, health and lifestyle brands. Hapbee is rapidly being embraced by influencers in fitness/wellness, “biohackers”, and high-performance executives who want to perform and feel their best. HAPBF unique technology positions it at the forefront of the fast growing $32 billion wearable tech market.

Watch Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3vh6Ncx

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”E-Sports M&A Pipeline With Over $100 million Annual Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billions dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ESE’s stated goal is to build a global E-Sports business with a valuation of $1 Billion+.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3qq59mb

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

March 17 - ENTEF announces launch of Virtual Pitstop, a new business unit dedicated to simulation racing (“sim racing”). Virtual Pitstop will provide technology for video game developers, racing fans, and gamers to engage in motorsport related esports across the globe. ENTEF CEO Konrad Wasiela, commented, “We are excited to announce the expansion of our digital Motorsport business with the launch of the Virtual Pitstop brand. Our past successful partnerships and business collaborations with Porsche, Kia, and Orlen are just the beginning. We see a significant opportunity to implement fast growing technology and monetization via AR/VR, NFTs, skins, and more.”

Delic Holding (CSE: DELC) (OTC: DELCF) CEO Matt Stang: “Psychedelics For Mental Health Is Major Growth Trend”

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream, Delic Holdings (OTC: DELCF) CEO Matt Stang shared his unique strategy for capitalizing on what is expected to be the next massive new market opportunity: psychedelics. As the former publisher of “High Times Magazine” over 14 years, Matt Stang paved the way for cannabis legalization, and along the way, developed a network of industry pioneers who are now active in the psychedelics space. In his interview, Stang explains DELCF’s unique psychedelics “ecosystem” business model - which offers synergies, and leverage - and generates revenues across the entire psychedelics value chain.

DELCF’s ecosystem spans across an online media platform which provides consumers information and reviews, on psychedelics - an expanding chain of ketamine treatment clinics - to a licensed research lab developing innovative psychedelics product formulations - to clinical research data for biotech & pharma for developing new psychedelic compounds. DELCF intends to expand this ecosystem further, through M&A, leveraging Matt Stang’s 14 years of experience and wide industry contacts across the industry.

Watch DELCF NEXT SUPER STOCK video: http://bit.ly/3uK4L4y

March 5 - DELCF announces acquisition of the “Homestead” brand and intellectual property. Homestead is a legacy counterculture distributor of psychedelic media and creator of one of the first self-contained mushroom grow kits. Matt Stang, Founder and CEO of DELCF commented, "The acquisition of Homestead is an exciting one for us at DELIC. It shows how we are increasing accessibility to this nascent industry within regulated jurisdictions. Homestead not only sold tens of thousands of mushroom kits globally but also was one of the earliest distributors for High Times and many other counter culture publications. We look forward to growing together and increasing shareholder value with what we accomplish."

February 25 - DELCF announces acquisition of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures, a licensed psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and UBC Professor, Glenn Sammis, CBDV supports the psychedelic industry with high precision chemical analytics and metabolomic identification.

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

