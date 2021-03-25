Minitab Launches Minitab Engage (TM) to Accelerate Idea Generation, Innovation and Business Transformation

State College, PA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the launch of Minitab Engage™, the only solution designed to start, track, manage and share innovation and improvement initiatives from idea generation through execution. Minitab Engage enables organizations to accelerate digital transformation efforts by providing a unique platform to start and manage value creating projects and innovations.

Minitab Engage enables organizations to collect ideas via a virtual suggestion box, gain sponsorship and execute on them, and measure success with KPI and ROI dashboards. Leveraging powerful, proven, problem-solving methodologies and brainstorming, diagramming and mapping tools, Minitab Engage is the only solution that enables the assignment, oversight, management and visibility of ideas and innovation projects to ensure successful execution. By providing the ability to track return on investment and key performance indicators in real-time, Minitab Engage also captures the value of projects and transformation initiatives. When value creating activities are structured and measured, they can be replicated to other areas of the organization and create further engagement and momentum for innovation. Whether challenging an organization to innovate in a very specific way, targeting areas of improvement, like digital transformation, or simply looking for good ideas, Minitab Engage expedites the process of innovation from ideation through execution.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “Many organizations want to achieve operational excellence and digital transformation, and need help with where to begin or what to prioritize. Minitab Engage enables organizations to start generating ideas to implement improvement projects that bring new innovations to market, reduce costs and accelerate growth. With this addition to our portfolio of Solutions Analytics™, Minitab is now the only company that can assist companies on their entire digital transformation journey, from ideation to execution, leveraging the power of data collection, data analysis, proven problem-solving methodologies and visual tools to ensure a successful business transformation.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement tools. Combined with unparalleled ease-of-use, Minitab makes it simpler than ever to get deep insights from data. Plus, a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness through its proprietary solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Connect™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™ and Quality Trainer® to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

