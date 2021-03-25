The Global Car Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 66.62 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Rental Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076108/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on car rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in travel and tourism industry, increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services, and growing interest in self-driving vehicles. In addition, growth in travel and tourism industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car rental market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The car rental market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Economy cars

• Executive cars

• Luxury cars

• SUVs

• MUVs



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of intermediaries as one of the prime reasons driving the car rental market growth during the next few years. Also, value-for-money car rental services, and advances in rental processes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on car rental market covers the following areas:

• Car rental market sizing

• Car rental market forecast

• Car rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car rental market vendors that include Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participacoes SA, SIXT SE, and Turo Inc.. Also, the car rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076108/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________