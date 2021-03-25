The Global Silicones Market is expected to grow by $ 6.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicones Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653531/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on silicones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of construction industry and automotive industry driving demand for silicones. In addition, the growth of construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The silicones market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscsapes.



The silicones market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Elastomers

• Fluids

• Resins

• Gels and others



By End-user

• Industrial process

• Construction

• Personal care and consumer products

• Transportation

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for silicone elastomers as one of the prime reasons driving the silicones market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on silicones market covers the following areas:

• Silicones market sizing

• Silicones market forecast

• Silicones market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicones market vendors that include CHT Group, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., Kaneka Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., ShinEtsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the silicones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

