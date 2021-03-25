The Global Microturbine Market is expected to grow by $ 988.86 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microturbine Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02009014/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strict regulations to curb carbon emissions enabling growth opportunities for microturbine market7.1.1, decommissioning of nuclear power plants creating a market opening for microturbines and rise in distributed generation capacity propelling microturbines adoption. In addition, strict regulations to curb carbon emissions enabling growth opportunities for microturbine market7.1.1 is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The microturbine market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The microturbine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential



By Application

• Cogeneration

• Stand-by power



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising investment in R&D to use microturbines in the transportation industry as one of the prime reasons driving the microturbine market growth during the next few years. Also, mixed impact of government policies and subsidies on microturbine market in the US and lower initial cost in comparison to other low carbon emission substitutes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on microturbine market covers the following areas:

• Microturbine market sizing

• Microturbine market forecast

• Microturbine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microturbine market vendors that include Ansaldo Energia Spa, Bladon Jets, Brio Energy Pvt. Ltd., Capstone Turbine Corp., Eneftech Innovation SA, FlexEnergy Inc., General Electric Co., ICR Turbine Engine Corp., Micro Turbine Technology (MTT) BV, and OPRA Turbines. Also, the microturbine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



