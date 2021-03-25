Rutger Arnhult leaves Klövern’s Board of Directors

English Swedish

In line with what was communicated in a press release on 29 December 2020, Rutger Arnhult today leaves Klövern’s Board of Directors.



Klövern AB (publ)





